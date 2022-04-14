The procession of central banks hiking rates in an attempt to see off inflation has continued over the last 24 hours. The Bank of Canada hiked by 0.50% overnight, and the Bank of Korea sprung a surprise 0.25% hike this morning. The Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy by recentring the S$NEER to present levels and increasing the slope of appreciation. The MAS uses the currency to adjust monetary policy. Readers should research this interesting and unique method of adjusting monetary policy, but be warned, wrap a cold towel around your head before starting as your brain temperature will rise.

The Reserve Bank of India didn’t hike recently but adjusted some of the mechanics and language to set the scene for tightening going forward. The Reserve Bank of Australia also adjusted its statement language to set the scene for the same. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand did a hawkishly dovish 0.50% hike yesterday, although the New Zealand Dollar was punished overnight as the RBNZ left its terminal rate guidance unchanged.

Overnight, the United Kingdom posted 30-year high inflation numbers, with the PPI, especially the Input data, rising to suborbital levels that would give Elon Musk a cold sweat. Markets are now pricing in a 0.25% hike from the Bank of England in early May.

Today, we have the European Central Bank policy decision. The ECB’s position is complicated by being on the frontlines of the economic war on Russia. As such, I expect them to leave policy rates unchanged but reiterate the scheduled reduction of the Asset Purchase Programme. (APP) It will all be about the statement and the press conference and whether the ECB signals that supporting the economy through the Ukraine conflict takes priority over rising inflation pressures, or whether the stage is being set for rate hikes later this year. The former should see EUR/USD hold at present levels; the latter could set of a decent Euro short-squeeze into the weekend.

With much of the world on holiday tomorrow, even here in Indonesia, today is a technical Friday for markets, so I am expecting a noisy session anyway. The US Dollar retreated overnight, led by rallies by the Canadian Dollar, Euro, and Sterling. Most of this can be laid at the feet of the BOC rate hike and anticipated hikes by the BOE and ECB, as well as short-covering into the Easter holiday break. In the Euro’s case, France’s Macron has increased his lead over Le Pen in the presidential runoff, reducing another bearish headwind for the single currency.

Part of the US Dollar retreat, which was very very uneven I might add, could be that a lot of tightening is now priced into US futures markets, while other major currencies may now be starting to play a catch-up rally. Notably, Asian currencies, the Japanese Yen and Swiss France did not move notably overnight, and the New Zealand Dollar was hammered. So, there are some noisy disconnects in the market. If we see the Bank of Korea hike start to be repeated across Asia though, the US Dollar rally may slow.

Much will depend on whether the hikes US markets have priced in are the worst it will get. That’s a big if. And for Asia, China looks set to cut its RRR shortly; the USD/CNH and USD/CNY are approaching resistance levels, and yesterday’s trade data showed a collapse in China's imports. The last thing the rest of Asia will want is an easing China leading to a weaker Yuan, aka the USD/JPY, while the rest of the region is forced into rate hikes to fend off inflation and appreciate their currencies. My guess is they would rather let inflation run hot if the Yuan weakens, which I believe it will. Things are going to get very messy in the Asian currency space over the next few months.

The disconnects continue elsewhere as well. Despite weak results and a grim outlook from the JP Morgan Q1 results, a risk factor to this earnings season I have been telegraphing for some time, the perpetually bullish FOMO gnomes of the stock market stayed laser-focused on peak-US inflation. Everyone remains desperate to pick the absolute bottom of the stock market. Meanwhile, gold continues to rally because it is an inflation hedge. I could just as easily say it has been dragged higher by the platinum group metal rally. US yields dropped slightly overnight on the peak inflation theme as well. Meanwhile, oil prices staged another very healthy rally overnight, again ignored by equity markets in New York and Asia today. Brent crude has rallied 9.0% in two days, but nobody seems to be noticing. And the Ukraine war part two is about to start. With the street picking excuses out of thin air to desperately justify their prices actions, someone is going to be horribly wrong. Either gold is about to plummet, or stock markets are.

All of this is a good reason to stay on the sidelines now as I can hear the whip-saw blades being sharpened as we speak. Most of the world is on holiday tomorrow, a good chunk of it also on Monday. An ECB policy decision today, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment tonight, combined with four days of headline-driven event risk, means holding heavy risk positioning tonight is for the brave or the stupid or the stupidly brave.

New York rally lifts Asian equities

Wall Street ignored weak JP Morgan Q1 results and instead continued to focus on the peak US inflation theme overnight, sending US equities sharply higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.12%, the Nasdaq leapt 2.03% higher, and the Dow Jones climbed by 1.05%. In Asia, futures on all three indexes have booked solid gains. S&P 500 and Dow futures rising by 0.20%, while Nasdaq futures have risen by 0.45%.

That has led to a broad rally in Asia ahead of the Easter holidays, led by the North Asia heavyweights. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is 1.15% higher, but South Korea’s Kospi has only gained 0.10% after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly lifted interest rates. China markets are also having a good day after spending this week mysteriously rallying in the afternoon, which I put down to buying from China’s “national team.” Markets there are expecting an imminent RRR cut which is overshadowing the omicron challenges for now. The Shanghai Composite has risen by 0.70%, the CSI 300 by 0.75%, and the Hang Seng by 0.45%.

In regional markets, Singapore has climbed by just 0.15% after the MAS tightened monetary policy, while Taipei is down 0.10% as Taiwan companies face production challenges on Mainland China due to virus restrictions. Kuala Lumpur is 0.25% higher, Jakarta is down 0.20% while it is a market holiday in Bangkok and Manila. Australian markets are also higher today, helped by the strong Wall Street session and higher oil prices. Activity is slightly muted as it enters a four-day break. The ASX 200 and All Ordinaries have climbed by 0.70%.

European markets face a challenging session with plenty of two-way risk around the ECB policy meeting. Parts of Europe are already on holiday today, and with the Easter break ahead, activity is likely to fall after the ECB results are out. European traders, facing a multi-day break with plenty of event risk, are unlikely to load up on risk.

US Dollar in peak inflation hopes

Rallies by the Euro and Sterling pushed the US Dollar lower overnight as markets New York continued to price in peak inflation expectations and assume that all the Fed tightening was now priced into US markets. The dollar index fell sharply by 0.46% to 99.85 after touching my initial target of 100.50 earlier in the day. The selloff has continued in Asia with Euro and Sterling leading the way, with the Yen also rallying after some official noise from Tokyo around exchange movements. The dollar index has fallen by 0.24% to 99.60.

The dollar index is now approaching support around 99.45, and there appears to be some pre-holiday long covering in the market as investors reduce long US Dollar exposure and book profits. Several tightening moves by central banks this week, as well as hawkish risk around the ECB, are also prompting a rebalancing. Failure of 99.45 could see losses extend to 97.70 next week, but the US Dollar remains in an uptrend if longer-term support at 96.50 holds.

EUR/USD jumped 0.60% overnight to 1.0890, adding another 0.23% to 1.0915 in Asian trading. A widening lead in the election polls by France’s President Macron lifted Euro sentiment, and investors bought back shorts ahead of the ECB policy meeting today. Given the hawkish moves by central banks over the last week, that is a sensible strategy ahead of the Easter holiday, despite Ukraine risks. A hawkish tilt by the ECB could set of a large, short squeeze that could extend to the 1.1200 to 1.1300 region where the longer-term resistance line comes in. On the downside, the 1.0800 region is crucial longer-term support. The support line extends back to 2017 and then, if your charts are long enough, all the way back to 1985. A time when I was putting my Air Force application in and had pastel coloured tee-shirts and a flat-top haircut. A daily and weekly close below 1.0800 will be a major bearish signal for EUR/USD.

Sterling jumped by 0.90% to 1.3117 overnight as UK inflation climbed to 30-year highs. That saw tightening by the Bank of England quickly priced into the UK yield curve, starting with 0.25% next month. GBP/USD has climbed another 0.20% in Asia to 1.3140 as shorts are unwound ahead of Easter. A hawkish ECB today should allow Sterling to coattail the expected Euro rally and could extend gains to 1.3250.

With US yields edging lower overnight, USD/JPY remained steady once again at 125.40 before easing to 125.30 in Asia. USD/JPY is just below its multi-year highs at 125.80 and despite some more official noise from Tokyo today, it still looks likely to test higher next week. The cross remains entirely at the mercy of the US/Japan rate differential, and if US yields fall once again tonight, a short-term below 125.00 is entirely possible. Any drop to 124.00 and 123.50 should find plenty of keen dip buyers. Only a very sharp fall by US yields changes the bullish outlook.

Asian currencies held steady overnight once again, with lower US yields and a weaker US Dollar versus the majors being offset by higher oil prices and ongoing China concerns. Asian currencies booked only minor gains overnight and remain steady in Asia today. The only mover of note has been USD/SGD, which has fallen by 0.75% to 1.3520 after the MAS tightened monetary policy via the S$NEER today and maintained a hawkish outlook. USD/CNY and USD/CNH are almost unchanged overnight as any US Dollar weakness is offset by Euro strength in the CFETs basket and the expectation of an imminent RRR rate cut. Both USD/CNY and USD/CNH are approaching one-year trendline resistance levels at 6.3770 and 6.3950 respectively. Daily closes above would signal another leg of Yuan weakness and limit gains versus the greenback by other Asian currencies.

Oil prices rally again overnight

Oil prices ignored the peak inflation noise from equity and currency markets, posting another day of sharp increases as concerns around tight supplies globally persist and China Covid restrictions were eased in Shanghai. The difference in perceptions between the various asset classes could not be starker now. What gives the oil rally overnight more credibility is that US official Crude Inventories leapt by an enormous 9.40 million barrels, yet oil prices continued to rally aggressively.

Brent crude leapt higher by 3.75% to $108.80 a barrel, a near 9.50% gain over the last two sessions. WTI rallied by 3.25% to $104.25 a barrel. Asian buyers have been absent today, with volumes potentially being curbed by the long weekend across most of Asia, Europe, and North America. That has allowed some long covering by fast money traders to dominate, pushing Brent crude down 0.90% to $107.80, and WTI down 0.50% to $103.70 a barrel.

That impact may be waning now as OPEC refuses to increase production, and the situation in Eastern Europe continues to darken. The fact that oil continued to rally after such a large jump in US Crude Inventories and that China concerns have suddenly been forgotten, is a serious warning signal to those pricing in the top of oil markets. There is also plenty of possible headline risk over the holiday period. I expect Brent to remain in a choppy $100.00 to $120.00 range, with WTI in a $95.00 to $115.00 range. Brent crude has further support at $96.00, and WTI at $93.00 a barrel. The risks, however, have skewed back to the topside.

Gold’s rally continues

Gold’s rally continued overnight, helped along by a US Dollar that corrected lower as markets priced more aggressive hikes around the world while assuming all the Federal Reserves are now priced in. That somewhat conflicts with the inflation-hedging narrative that I am hearing surrounding gold’s rally this week and either the equity market, or the precious metal market, is heading for a harsh dose of reality.

What must be respected is that gold is now rallying when the US Dollar rises, and when it is also falling, suggesting underlying strength. Gold closed 0.57% higher at $1977.80 an ounce overnight, before retreating slightly to $1972.50 an ounce in Asia. Given that Asian traders don’t seem to be hedging long weekend risk via gold purchases today, the price action this morning is tempering my expectations of a test of $2000.00 shortly.

Gold has initial resistance at $1980.00, which has held on a closing basis for two sessions in a row. After that, a test of $2000.00 is entirely possible, although I believe option-related selling there will be a strong initial barrier. If that is cleared, gold could gap higher to $2020.00 an ounce quite quickly.

A retreat through $1940.00 will signal a whipsaw move lower, chopping out the short-term money. Failure of $1915.00 will signal a retest of important support at $1880.00 and possibly $1800.00 an ounce. I can honestly say I don’t know which scenario will be the winner at this moment.