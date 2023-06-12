Share:

Markets

After a week highlighted by surprise rate hikes from the RBA and BoC, investors could be hawkishly absorbed ahead of a bonanza of central bank meetings this week, leading to a very mixed Monday session.

It's not often that policy actions in Canada move the needle south of the border, but bond yields were higher on both sides of the 49th parallel after surprising the BoC hike.

Stocks ended last week with the S&P 500 famously pushing through 20% gains from the early-year low, with many citing this as a new bull market powered on by AI and broader rotations as the soft landing narrative takes hold. At the same time, many are wondering where that much-anticipated recession is hiding.

But given its global status as the primary “market maker,” Wednesday's FOMC meeting headlines a busy economic calendar this week that will provide the latest information on inflation, consumer spending, and factory sector activity. But following 10 consecutive FOMC meetings in which the Committee raised its policy rate, most expect the Fed to skip a hike this Wednesday, holding the Fed funds rate steady at 5.125%. However, the meeting statement, Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Chair Powell's press conference will garner the bulk of the attention, which should skew hawkish, signalling the likely need for further policy tightening as soon as the July 26 meeting. So a hawkish hold is the odds favourite at the betting lines.

So the dot plot is also likely to show that appropriate policy may require an additional hike to achieve a "sufficiently restrictive" due to resilient data, easing financial conditions, and a desire to prevent a pull forward in rate-cut pricing. And since this has been incorporated and sufficiently priced into market forecasts, there should be minimal downside pressure on equities from Powell delivering a hawkish message in the presser unless he goes well over the top.

Oil

These are perplexing days for the oil market as benchmark crude prices did not respond to Saudi Arabia's unilateral decision last weekend to cut production by a hefty 1.0 mb⁄d (or ~1% of global oil supply) as significant and highly visible supply beats from Iran and Russia have driven speculative positioning to near record-lows.

The deluge of Russian barrels on the market seems to be exactly what the G7 price cap on Russian oil was steered to achieve, allowing cheap barrels to flow to China and India while keeping inventories relatively flush.

And with most analysts surprised by the extent of the pullback in prices this year, expect a raft of forecast downgrades as the bullish thesis gives way to visible supply, a global manufacturing funk and deflationary pressure from China.

Forex

The only real policy surprise this week could come from the Bank of Japan

USDJPY has been trading in a 139-140 range, and speculation has risen, once again, of potential FX intervention and an imminent BoJ policy shift in response

Intervention is unlikely based on the previous BoJ line in the sand, where rate checks last September and subsequent interventions were 143 levels. However, the new BoJ guidance allows YCC to be adjusted flexibly on factors such as the excessively weak yen and stronger-than-expected inflation. With USD/JPY currently moving close to 140, notably up from close to 134 before the April MPM, Governor Ueda's comments on this factor are likely to garner attention.

Japan has a legacy of zero negative inflation, plus premature policy tightenings that have choked off nascent recoveries. Still, over-weighting context brings risks too. Almost all of G10 had a persistent (albeit modest) inflation undershoot in the years headed into covid - might that have conditioned central banks and forecasters to dismiss inflation as 'transitory' when it emerged in 2021/22? That view hasn't aged well.