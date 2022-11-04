Stocks Slump, Bond Yields Climb; Next - Welcome to Payrolls Friday!

Summary:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell ignited another Dollar comeback after he suggested that “the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected.”

US Treasury yields jumped with the 2-year rate soaring to 4.71% from 4.62%. The benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed 3 basis points to 4.13%.

The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, soared to 112.90 from 111.60, up 1.39%.

FX traders pounded Sterling, the British currency, after the Bank of England raised rates by 75 basis points to 3% as expected but warned that it expected a recession in the UK to last for all of 2023. GBP/USD plummeted to a low of 1.1151, (1.1417 yesterday), its lowest level since October 21.

A dovish bent by ECB Governor Christine Lagarde weighed on the Euro (EUR/USD), which slumped to 0.9730 overnight lows from 0.9835 yesterday. Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” is possible but that it wouldn’t tame inflation.

Broad-based Dollar strength coupled with the rise in US bond yields lifted USD/JPY (Dollar-Yen) to 148.23 from 147.20. Two-year US yields climbed 9 basis points to 4.71%.

The hawkish rhetoric weighed on Wall Streets stocks with the US S&P 500 losing 0.92% to 3,725 (3,765 yesterday).

Risk-off saw the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumble 0.61% to 0.6300 (0.6360). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) slid to 0.5777 from 0.5835.

Against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies, the Greenback rallied strongly. USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) jumped to 1.4217 (1.4157) while USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) rose to 38.00 from 37.80. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 7.3250 (7.3200).

Economic data released yesterday saw Australia’s Trade Surplus rise to +AUD 12.44 billion, up from a previous +AUD 8.66 billion. A strong rise in gas exports drove the trade surplus higher.

Italy’s Unemployment Rate for October rose to 7.9%, higher than median estimates at 7.8%. The previous Jobless rate was revised higher to 7.9% from 7.8%.

The Eurozone Unemployment Rate was dipped to 6.6% from an upward adjusted previous 6.7%.

US ISM Services PMI fell to 54.4 from a previous 56.7, and lower than median estimates at 55.5.

GBP/USD – The British currency was pounded anew yesterday after Bank of England raised rates to 3% from 2.25%. Policymakers said they expected rates to peak at a lower level than currently priced by financial markets, which is around 4.6%. Sterling slid to close at 1.1165 from 1.1417 yesterday.

EUR/USD – After trading steadily for most of the week, FX traders pushed the shared currency to 0.9730 overnight, its lowest in 2 weeks before settling at 0.9755 in late New York. Broad-based US Dollar strength and dovish remarks from the ECB weighed on the shared currency.

AUD/USD – Risk-off, and an overall stronger US Dollar, particularly against the Asian and EMFX weighed on the Aussie Battler. Overnight, the AUD/USD pair tumbled to 0.6272 lows before steadying to finish at 0.6300 (0.6360 yesterday).

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback edged higher to 148.23 from yesterday's 147.20. Higher US bond yields supported USD/JPY. Japan's 10-year JGB rate was unchanged at 0.24% in contrast with its US counterpart, which was last at 4.13% (4.10%).

On the Lookout:

Today’s economic calendar picks up culminating with the US October Payrolls report.

Australia just released its AIG Construction Index for October which dipped to 43.3 from a previous 46.5, lower than estimates at 46.0. Australia also releases its Q3 Retail Sales (f/c 0.4% from a previous 1.4% - FX Street).

Watch this number for revisions, there’s a wide difference between what is expected and the previous number.

Australia’s RBA releases its Statement on Monetary Policy (11:30 am Sydney time today).

Japan follows next with its Jibun Bank October Services PMI (f/c 53 from a previous 52.2 – ACY Finlogix).

Germany kicks off Europe with its September Factory Orders (f/c -0.5% from -2.4% - ACY Finlogix).

France follows with its September Industrial Production (f/c -1% from 2.4% - ACY Finlogix), French October Final Services PMI (f/c 51.3 from 52.9 – ACY Finlogix), Germany releases its October Final Services PMI (f/c 44.9 from 45 – ACY Finlogix).

China releases its Preliminary Current Account (Surplus of USD 70 billion from a previous Surplus of USD 77.5 billion – ACY Finlogix).

The Eurozone releases its Final October Services PMI (f/c 48.2 from 48.8). The UK follows with its October S&P Global Construction PMI (f/c 50.5 from 52.3 – ACY Finlogix).

Finally, the Eurozone releases its September PPI (m/m f/c 1.7% from 5%; y/y f/c 42% from 43.3% - ACY Finlogix).

Canada kicks off North America with its Canadian October Employment Change (f/c 5k from a previous 21.1k), Canadian Unemployment Rate (f/c 5.3% from 5.2% – ACY Finlogix).

The US rounds up today’s reports with its October Non-Farms Payrolls (f/c 200k from 263k), October Unemployment Rate (f/c 3.6% from 3.5%) and October Average Hourly Earnings (m/m f/c 0.3% from 00.3%).

Canada also releases its October IVEY PMI (f/c 57 from 59.5) – All numbers on the economic calendar are courtesy of ACY Finlogix.

Trading Perspective:

Welcome to Payrolls Friday! Once again, it’s that Friday which culminates with the US Non-Farms Payrolls report.

As if the FX markets haven’t been volatile enough this past week. There is more to come, so as world renowned ring announcer Michael Buffer repeats his catchphrase “Let’s get ready to rumble”, prepare for more fireworks today.

On Payrolls Friday, its all about the Non-Farms Payrolls report. The number is often revised as we get closer to its release.

ACY’s Finlogix as well as FX Street’s economic calendar has the NFP currently at 200,000 against the previous 263,000. Forex Factory has the NFP at 197,000. The risk could be for a lower Payrolls number so keep an eye on this number.

Anything lower than 197,000 will see the Greenback plummet. A strong Payrolls number, which this writer considers around the 220,000 level, will see the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soar through its resistance and overnight high at 113.15 (currently trading at 112.60).

GBP/USD – The British Pound would be the most widely affected by the US Payrolls number either way. A good US Payrolls report will see Sterling plunge while a bad number would boost the GBP/USD pair. On the day, immediate resistance lies at 1.1180, 1.1230 and 1.1280. Immediate support can be found at 1.1150, 1.1100 and 1.1050. Look for more choppy trade in this currency pair, likely range ahead of NFP: 1.1130-1.1330.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the shared currency came under intense selling pressure after dovish rhetoric from ECB officials. ECB Governor Christine Lagarde emphasized a data dependency and a meeting-by-meeting approach to policy. Broad based USD strength also weighed on the Euro. Immediate support lies at 0.9730, 0.9700 and 0.6970. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.9800, 0.9850 and 0.9900. Likely range into NFP: 0.9700-0.9850.

AUD/USD – Risk-off and an overall stronger Greenback pushed the Aussie Battler lower to 0.6300 in late New York. Overnight low traded was at 0.6272. Immediate support today lies at 0.6270 followed by 0.6240 and 0.6200. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 0.6330, 0.6370 and 0.6410. Look for the Aussie to consolidate, likely range into the US NFP: 0.6250-0.6380. A bad US Payrolls number could see an Aussie bounce to sell into.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar grinded higher supported by a rise in US bond yields. Overnight, the USD/JPY pair traded to a high at 148.45 before easing to settle at 148.23 at the New York close. Overnight low recorded was at 147.11. For today, look for immediate support at 147.85, 147.50 and 147.10. Immediate resistance can be found at 148.50, 149.00 and 149.50. This currency pair could be the most sensitive to the US Payrolls number, so get ready to rumble. Likely range until Payrolls: 147.50-148.50.

Welcome to Payrolls Friday!