Outlook: We have a Fed chief committed to preventing inflation from becoming entrenched--as a top priority. We have a president who will release oil from the Strategic Reserve and has ground troops looking into gasoline price gouging. We just got a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with more, possibly, to come. Wow. This is more action than we have seen in a long time. The last time was 2018 when Trump started the trade war with China. If you’d like a readable summary, check out the Peterson Institute, which knows more about trade than anyone on the planet.

The FX market may not know quite what to make of these massive changes, but the bond market—after a stumbling start—does. The probability of rates going up is now more secure. We like the chart from the Daily Shot showing a 60% probability of two hikes by next July. In fact, the probability of a hike in May is up to 50%.

The WSJ shot itself in the foot with a headline saying “Powell is here to stay. Is Inflation?” Perhaps trying to be cute, but insulting. The subhead reads “Leaving Federal Reserve chairman in place means policy will stay on its exceptionally easy course,” which is clearly at odds with the Powell statement that preventing inflation here to stay is his top priority. Powell has clearly been responding to the recent high inflation data with the admission that “transitory” is not the right word and the WSJ also fails to give any credit to two important caveats—first that hawkish monetary policy cannot help the supply chain problems and secondly, that by the end of Q1, we will start seeing a drop in all kinds of areas because of the base effect alone. Apparently those WSJ writers think a couple of numbers imply a straight-line trend and they have never heard of a spike.

In the opposite way, Bloomberg has been the only press outlet predicting the US and other would release oil from reserves, and gets credit for beating everyone else to the story. It has 35 million barrels from its secret source vs. the 50 million in this morning’s press release and it did not include the UK in the list of cooperators but that’s small potatoes when the scoop is that big.

Today the data includes the Richmond Fed survey, a decent predictor of the later ISM manufacturing survey, according to Gittler at BDSwiss. The renomination of Powell probably takes the shine off tomorrow’s Fed meeting minutes but see the calendar—we get a ton of US releases tomorrow morning. They include another GDP estimate, personal income and spending., consumer sentiment, durables and new home sales (to name a few). We can’t wait to see the latest Atlanta Fed GDPNow tomorrow—last week it was 8.2% for Q4. The Atlanta Fed always overshoots but its work is worth keeping in mind as a sanity check.

At a guess, unless the data is simply horrible, none of it will move the currency market. FX participants are locked into sentiment favoring the dollar and suspecting the euro is totally undermined by Covid, despite today’s decent PMI’s. A couple of ECB board members are trying to speak of ending QE but they are voices in the wilderness and the only person to be listened to is Lagarde. Today it was ECB board member Schnabel, who said "the risks to inflation are skewed to the upside." Some analysts are impressed, with ING saying this is a “clear signal” that the exit is about to start. We are skeptical—even Lagarde has said inflation and expectations are up, to be sure, but patience is needed.

We are worried about one thing—the deeply oversold condition of the euro. Also, we do not begin to understand the Canadian dollar, which is (perversely) on the rise since the oil release news came out, and sterling is a mystery, too. Why is the pound so weak when the BoE has such a high probability of a more hawkish stance and even a hike ahead of the US, possibly in December? One explanation is a “bizarre” speech by Boris—that’s the BBC’s word.

Because of the US holiday starting tomorrow around noon and lasting to Sunday night, we are feeling cautious. The outlook for the US economy and US dollar is “too good.” When everything points in one direction, watch out—those who got in early will be starting to get out. This is not to name a reversal point, but a correction is not out of the question and we want to get out of the way. When the dollar index (which is mostly the euro) is at a 52-week high, watch out.

Note to Readers: Thursday, Nov 25, is Thanksgiving Day in the US. It’s a genuine holiday and banks and governments are closed. The following day is often taken by many as a holiday, too, including by us, and markets will be thin. We will not publish any reports on Thursday or Friday this week.

