Market movers today
In the US, retail sales figures are the highlight today and it will be interesting to see whether consumer spending continued to cool at the start of 2023, despite the strong labour market. Empire manufacturing for February is also released.
After wage growth again surprised on the upside yesterday, the UK inflation report for January will reveal whether core inflation pressures are still on the rise, adding to the risk of more hikes from Bank of England.
The delayed Q4 2022 GDP figures are released in Norway.
The 60 second overview
US inflation push yields higher: US January CPI came out broadly in line with our expectations, as headline CPI grew 0.5% m/m and core CPI 0.4%. That said, the details continued to illustrate persistent underlying price pressures, and markets reacted by pricing in a larger probability of Fed continuing its hiking cycle beyond May and now pricing a peak rate around 5.25% in July. Core Services ex. Shelter inflation remained steady at 0.6% m/m, but the figure was pulled down by negative contribution from healthcare inflation, largely linked to negative base effects in health insurance prices. Excluding healthcare and shelter, core services inflation picked up to 0.65% m/m (from 0.35%), while core goods CPI also rose by 0.07% after three months of consecutive decline.
For now, we stick to our forecast of two more 25bp Fed hikes, and first rate cuts only in early 2024. Besides realized inflation and labour market data, we will keep a close eye out for how inflation expectations develop. Both market and consumer survey based expectations have ticked slightly higher recently, which supports the case for maintaining nominal rates higher for longer.
Fed officials signal risk of higher rate peak: In comments after the CPI print, Dallas Fed President said that "We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions." Also talking after the CPI release, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated that "if inflation persists at levels well above our target, maybe we'll have to do more [than anticipated]". Another Fed member Patrick Harker from Philadelphia Fed said that "It's going to be above 5% in the Fed funds rate. How much above 5? It's going to depend a lot on what we're seeing."
US says three mystery objects likely private: US National Security Spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday, that the three unknown objects the US shot down in recent days were likely private and not linked to China. As we wrote yesterday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and China's top foreign policy diplomat Wang Yi are weighing a meeting at the side lines of the Munich Security Conference starting Friday.
NATO has for the first time opened for Finland and Sweden joining separately. "So the main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together," Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday. "The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible. And I'm confident that both will be full members, and are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible." Turkey is currently holding up Sweden's membership accusing Stockholm of holding Kurdish activists and over allowing the burning of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden.
Equities: Equities little changed yesterday after yoyo moving during the day. However, underneath the surface an interesting outperformance of growth stocks took place. This happened although the US CPI report came out hotter than expected and yields moved higher across the curve with further inversion. For us, this can only be explained by the classic FOMO reaction as investors have been missing out on the rally in growth stocks since October. However, we see this change in correlations as temporary and argue for growth stocks to suffer if we see further lift to yields. Some of this also visible in futures this morning. In US yesterday, Dow -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.03%, Nasdaq +0.6% and Russell 2000 -0.1%. Asian markets broadly lower this morning led by South Korea dropping 1.7%. Futures in Europe slightly negative while US down a bit lead by Nasdaq.
FI: Bond yields and interest rates rose on the back of the stronger than expected US inflation data released yesterday. 10Y US Treasury yields rose almost 10bp on the back of the US inflation numbers before falling 3-4bp by the end of the trading session. There was a spill-over effect to European bond yields and these also rose.
FX: Initial gyrations in G10 FX after US CPI, but soon the USD came out as a marginal winner with EUR/USD moving toward low 1.07 and USD/JPY testing the upper end of the 130-133 range. EUR/SEK made attempts toward year lows around 11.06 in the early part of the European session but then gradually edged higher during the day alongside EUR/NOK.
Credit: Credit markets tightened markedly during the day, but after the release of the US CPI figures, sentiment changed and both iTraxx Xover and Main closed more or less unchanged in 77bp and 401bp, respectively.
Nordic macro
Norwegian GDP is released today. Growth was much stronger than expected towards the end of last year. Although we expect it to slow in December, with mainland GDP falling 0.2% m/m, this would still give solid growth of 0.7% q/q for Q4. That said, it will be worth looking out for any revisions of previous data, as these can sometimes change the picture quite considerably.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2100 on soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2100 in the early European morning on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Coinbase stands up against SEC: “Stablecoins are not securities,” guidance is important, not litigation threats
Coinbase has been a go-to crypto exchange in the United States that has ensured to not step outside the lines. However, the recent lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed the trading giant to come out with a statement supporting stablecoins.
US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower
Strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened. The UK has managed to emerge with a positive jobs outlook but concerns over the need to tighten interest rates further.