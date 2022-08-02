This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
