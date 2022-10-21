10-Year US Bond Yield Soars to 4.23%; Asia/EMFX Mixed, Stocks Erase Gains

Summary

“Just another day for you and me in FX land” (to the tune of Phil Collins’ Another Day in Paradise) rang around my head this morning. Indeed, it was all happening in a busy start to Asia this morning following an eventful and volatile overnight session.

That said the Dollar Index (DXY) which measures the value of the US currency against a basket of 6 major currencies finished virtually flat at 112.90 (112.87 yesterday).

The British Pound (GBP/USD) closed little changed at 1.1215 in late New York from 1.1212 yesterday. Liz Truss was forced to resign as Prime Minister following her failed mini budget. She becomes the UK’s shortest serving PM with Rishi Sunak, former finance minister likely to replace her.

Across the Atlantic, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said that US interest rates would be “well above 4% by the end of the year.” Lisa Cook, Fed Board Member remarked that “inflation was unacceptably high.”

The USD/JPY pair soared above the 150.00 level to 150.29 overnight and 32-year highs before settling at to close at 150.20. The BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy has weighed on the Yen. Japan’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, Masato Kanda said he will not comment on whether they have intervened or will do so today.

The benchmark US 10-Year Treasury Bond Yield jumped 10 basis points to 4.23% from 4.13%. It was the highest level for the 10-year rate since mid-2007. Other global bond yields rose.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) edged up to 0.6278 (0.6267) despite smaller than expected rise in Australian Jobs created in September to 9,000 from a previous upward revised 36,300.

Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar was mixed. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) dipped to 38.25 from 38.32 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rose to 7.2680 (7.2240). The USD/SGD (Dollar-Singapore) was last at 1.4240 (1.4250).

Wall Street stocks erased their gains on the hawkish Fed rhetoric. The DOW settled at 30,325 (30,405) while the S&P 500 was last at 3,667 from 3,685 yesterday.

Other economic data released yesterday saw Japan’s Trade Deficit ease to -JPY 2.01 trillion from a previous -JPY 2.34 trillion. Australia’s September Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.5%.

Switzerland’s Trade Surplus eased to +CHF 4.0 billion from a previous downward revised +CHF 3.32 billion (from +CHF 3.42 billion) and lower than estimates at +CHF 4.23 billion.

Germany’s September Producer Price Index climbed to 2.3%, beating forecasts at 1.5%. The Eurozone Current Account Deficit increased to -EUR 26.3 billion from a previous -EUR 20.0 billion.

US Weekly Unemployment Claims eased to 214k from a previous 226k and forecasts at 229k.

US Consumer Board Leading Indicator fell to -0.4% from a previous -0.3%.

GBP/USD – Sterling had another roller coaster session initially sliding to its overnight low at 1.1171 immediately following the news of Liz Truss’s resignation. The British currency then rebounded to 1.1337 overnight highs before easing to settle at 1.1215, little changed from yesterday’s 1.1212. Rishi Sunak, current finance minister, is the likely replacement.

USD/JPY – The Dollar broke through the threshold 150.00 Japanese Yen level to 150.29 overnight and fresh 32-year highs before easing to settle at 150.20. The rise in the US 10 year-bond yield to 4.23% from 4.13% saw Japanese investor flows accelerate abroad. Japan’s 10-year JGB bond yield was steady at 0.24% (0.25% yesterday). BOJ officials were quiet on the USD/JPY move overnight. Today, though is a different story with.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler edged higher to 0.6278 in late New York trade from yesterday’s 0.6267. Overnight the AUD/USD pair traded to a low at 0.6228 before rallying to its close. Despite a weaker-than-expected Australian Employment gain, the Battler was supported by short-covering and position adjustment. Overnight high traded was at 0.6356.

EUR/USD – The Euro steadied against the Greenback to finish at 0.9778 (0.9768 yesterday). In overnight trade the shared currency rose to a high at 0.9846 before easing. Overnight low traded was at 0.6754. Germany’s Producer Price Index rose more than forecast which saw German 10-Year Bund yields climb to 2.39% (2.37% yesterday).

On the lookout

Today’s light economic calendar kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s Trade Balance which saw the Deficit up to -NZD 1,615 million, against median expectations of -NZD 1,413 million, but better than the previous -NZD 2,625 million.

The Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged lower to 0.5669 from its opening of 0.5677. The UK releases its September GFK Consumer Confidence reading for October (f/c -52 from a previous -49).

Japan follows with its September Inflation Rate (y/y f/c 3.2% from 3.0% - ACY Finlogix), Japanese September Core Inflation Rate (y/y f/c 3% from 2.8% - ACY Finlogix).

The UK starts off European data with its UK September Retail Sales report (m/m f/c -0.5% from a previous -1.6%; y/y f/c -5% from a previous -5.4% - ACY Finlogix), UK September Public Sector Net Borrowing (f/c -GBP 15.4 billion from previous -GBP 11.06 billion).

Canada kicks off North America with its August Retail Sales report (m/m f/c 0.2% from -2.5%; y/y f/c 6.5% from 8.0%), Canadian August Core Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.4% from -3.1%), Canadian September New Housing Price Index (m/m f/c 0% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 6.3% from 6.9%).

US New York Fed President and FOMC member John Williams is due to speak at a Community College event in New York (12.10 am, 22 October Sydney time).

Trading perspective

While the Dollar lifted against the Japanese Yen, it was mostly lower against its other Rivals.

Despite mostly hawkish Fed rhetoric a technical pullback may be in the making for the Dollar.

The likelihood of more positional adjustment heading into the weekend has grown.

The caveat for this scenario is the ongoing climb in US bond yields.

That said, the 10-Year US Treasury rate closed at 4.23%, its highest level since mid-2007.

FX traders will continue to monitor those bond yields and the differentials between them.

Markets will be looking to Tokyo today to see the reaction from Japanese officials with the USD/JPY trading above the 150.00 level.

Personally, this write believes the line-in-the-sand for the Japan Inc is at the 160.00 level going back to the mid-1980’s.

Traders will also be watching for more rhetoric from Fed officials with New York Fed President Williams speaking early tomorrow morning Sydney time.

USD/JPY – The Dollar settled at 150.20 against yesterday’s close at 149.85. Overnight high traded was at 150.29. Immediate resistance today lies at 150.30 followed by 150.80 and 151.30. On the downside look for immediate support at 149.80, 149.50 and 149.20. Get ready for another roller coaster ride in this currency pair, likely range 149.50-150.50. Prefer is to sell USD/JPY rallies today with a downside correction growing.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

GBP/USD – Sterling closed little changed at 1.1215 from 1.1212 yesterday. The British currency had a relief rally following the resignation of Liz Truss. On the day, look for immediate resistance at 1.1250 followed by 1.1280 and 1.1310. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 1.1180, 1.1150 and 1.1120. Look for more volatility in this currency pair, likely range today 1.1150-1.1320. We’re in for another choppy session on Sterling today so just trade the range shag on this one.

EUR/USD – The Euro crept higher to 0.9778 from 0.9768 yesterday. Overnight low traded for the shared currency was at 0.9754. Immediate support can be found at 0.9755 followed by 0.9725 and 0.9695. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 0.9810, 0.9850 and 0.9880. The Euro is holding up well at these current lower levels and further US Dollar long liquidation will push the shared currency higher. Likely range today 0.9770-0.9870. Prefer to buy dips today.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler grinded higher against the US Dollar to finish at 0.6278 (0.6267 yesterday). On the day look for immediate resistance at 0.6310, 0.6360 and 0.6410. Immediate support can be found at 0.6250, 0.6210 and 0.6180. Look for the Aussie to consolidate in a likely trading range today of 0.6230-0.6370. The Aussie speculators are short, so the preference is to buy AUD/USD dips near current levels.

Have a good trading day ahead, happy Friday and top weekend ahead all.