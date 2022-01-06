Global developments
The Fed meeting minutes that came out yesterday were hawkish with most Fed members favoring faster withdrawal of accommodation. After asset purchases end, balance sheet runoff (i.e. balance sheet normalization) is likely posting the first rate hike. The Pace of runoff is also likely to be faster than in previous instances. US December ADP private payroll data beat expectations. US yields have risen 5-8bps across the curve. The Dollar has strengthened, except against the Sterling as the BoE too is hawkish and policy divergence there is less. Brent is trading around the USD 80 per barrel mark. US equities ended in the red with S&P500 losing close to 2%. US December ISM non-manufacturing, jobless claims, November trade balance, and factory orders data due today.
Domestic developments
In another sign that economic activity is slowing, Services PMI dropped to a three month low of 55.5.
Equities
The Nifty ended 0.7% higher yesterday at 17925. The Nifty has gained 3.3% in the first 3 sessions of 2022. Asian equities are under pressure on the back of sell-off in US equities.
Bonds and Rates
We have seen a selloff in global rates despite Omicron's concerns. Domestic bonds and Rates traded sideways yesterday with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.51%. 3y and 5y OIS too was unchanged at 5.23% and 5.55% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened weak but strengthened during the session to end at 74.36. A Large corporate selling Dollars likely resulted in the move. The relative Rupee overvaluation is the greatest since 2017 end. We expect the Rupee to trade a 74.30-74.60 range intraday with sideways price action.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.50 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
