Yesterday has been a deep red day for the US equities, as the FOMC minutes hinted at earlier and a faster rate normalization path, and the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet soon after the first rate hike. The extra hawkish element hammered the sentiment sending the US yields higher and the equities lower. The better-than-expected ADP data certainly gave an extra support to the Fed hawks.

We are now stepping into a period where good data is bad as it fuels the Fed hawks, and bad data is bad, as well, because it can’t fuel the Fed doves. Bitcoin fell and appetite in gold remained much contained as the steep rise in US yields overshadowed the incentive to seek safe-haven protection.

Elsewhere, the race in electric car industries heats up. Ford will double capacity for F-150 Lightning truck, and Chevrolet joins the electric truck race, while Amazon announced a deal with Stellantis… the news somewhat got perceived as if Amazon was cheating on Rivian, and send Rivian’s stock price 11% lower!