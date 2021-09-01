Market movers today
Today is big PMI-day with a range of PMIs out across Europe including the Nordics, see more below.
In the US, we get ISM manufacturing, which will likely continue to reflect bottlenecks in the manufacturing sector.
OPEC+ is expected to meet later today.
The 60 second overview
Hawkish ECB comments: Yesterday's market sentiment was dominated by a better than expected inflation print in the euro area as well as hawkish comments from Knot and Holzmann. While both governing council members called for slowing the bond purchases, something that has turned out to be market baseline, the notable highlight from both interventions is that both caution against applying the same flexibility to the APP that has been applied to the PEPP. This will be the main discussion point along with QE calibration this year, where we expect the big battle only to come at the December meeting. 10y German yields rose 6bp yesterday with BTP-Bund spread widening 4bp.
Euro area inflation: The euro area flash HICP rose to 3.0% in August, highest since November 2011 (from 2.2% in July). The energy price inflation remained elevated but the biggest pro-inflationary factor this month was the jump in core inflation to 1.6% (from 0.71% in July). German VAT base effects played an important role, but the broad-based increase in both services and goods price inflation suggests that underlying inflation pressures are also gaining momentum (likely helped by cost-push pressures on supply chains and increased demand for travel and recreational services during the summer). The high print fuels the ECB hawks argument to push for an end to crisis fighting tools sooner rather than later.
China PMI: The private Caixin PMI survey in China declined to the sub-50 territory for the first time since the start of last year, pointing to a contraction in the manufacturing sector. While this is also a result of lockdowns due to earlier virus cases, this is also part of a general manufacturing peak that is behind us.
Equities: No major moves in equities yesterday as investors are waiting for the next driver to appear. Styles and sectors very tightly bunched and very few areas sticking out yesterday. Equity investors are so far ignoring disappointing key figures but their confidence will probably be tested again today as more heavyweight numbers are due. In US yesterday Dow -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.04% and Russell 2000 +0.3%. Asian markets are higher this morning lifted by upbeat tone in Japan. European futures starting September roughly 0.5% higher while US ones are only slightly higher this morning.
FI: A perfect storm hit bond markets yesterday. With a higher than expected inflation print in the euro area, fuelled by hawkish comments from Knot and Holzmann plus a 30y syndication from Germany, on top of European rates already trading heavy after the UK bank holiday from the start of the day, the result was Bunds almost 6bp higher and BTPs-Bund spreads 4bp wider compared to Monday close. Core European bonds underperformed US treasuries by 3bp, amid a curve steepening move. Cash bonds underperformed swaps, with e.g. Bund ASW tightened 2bp to 37.5bp.
FX: In a session generally characterised by USD weakness and EM performance PLN, CZK and ZAR were the primary outperformers yesterday. Normally, this would be a beneficial environment for NOK, yet the Norwegian currency was the biggest underperformer in FX majors space with EUR/NOK back in the mid 10.20s. EUR/SEK edged modestly higher but closed just below 10.20.
Credit: The mood remained decent in credit markets yesterday where iTraxx Xover tightened 0.8bp (closing in 227.9bp) and Main 0.5bp (to 44.8bp). HY bonds tightened 1bp and IG closed around ½bp wider.
Nordic macro
In Norway, the manufacturing PMI should drop well below 60 (no consensus) as the global manufacturing cycle clearly has peaked. As always, the July and August data are volatile, as the number of respondents tends to be small, so we put less emphasis than usual on the figure.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is easing below 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 on Brexit, coronavirus concerns, UK/US data eyed
GBP/USD drops below 1.3750, printing a three-day fall. The UK experts warn over fragile moment in response to covid, ex-DUP leader fears irreparable Brexit damage. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to portray rebound from three-week low. US, UK PMIs, US ADP jobs eyed.
Gold struggles above 200-DMA, focus on US ADP, ISM PMI
Gold keeps the previous day’s recovery moves around $1,815, despite the latest pullback from the intraday top, as European traders brush their screen for Wednesday’s tasks. The yellow metal rises 0.07% on a day while preserving the weekly pattern of trading above 200-DMA.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.