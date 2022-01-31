This week is packed with interesting events and releases. Thursday’s meeting of the Czech national bank should bring another round of monetary tightening, as the CNB remains hawkish and could raise its key rate by 75bp to 4.5%. However, uncertainty is relatively high, as strong koruna and shock from high energy prices could sway the central bank towards a milder 50bp hike, whereas higher January inflation that will only be released later in the month is expected above 9% y/y and may warrant a 100bp step instead. Moreover, flash release of the 4Q21 Czech GDP will be published. We expect economic activity to have shrunk by 0.2% q/q, affected by low car exports. Nonetheless, the year-over-year growth pace could stand at 2.3% and given the significant contribution of inventories, we see future revisions as rather likely. Serbia will also release its flash GDP for the year-end which, thanks to domestic demand, is anticipated at a strong pace of 7.2% y/y (1.7 q/q expansion). Poland will release its FY21 GDP growth and we expect it to land at 5.5% marking a strong post-crisis recovery. Furthermore, monthly retail sales and industrial production figures for December will be published in several countries. Retail sales were likely pretty varied across CEE, as local restrictions, inflation or weaker business activity reported by managers in the sector could have weighed on them in Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, whereas Serbian retail trade likely marked a vivid growth pace of 9% y/y. December industrial production growth is seen at a robust pace between 3% to 4.5% y/y in Serbia, Croatia and Hungary.

FX market developments

The hawkish turn of the Fed, and aggressive market bets for policy tightening in the US, supported the US dollar, which moved to the highest level since mid-2020, at 1.1150 vs. the EUR. Such strong appreciation of the USD had a relatively mild impact on CEE currencies, which weakened only to a limited extent against the euro. In fact, the bigger-than-expected rate hike delivered by the Hungarian central bank and the hawkish tone of the statement supported the forint. In the coming months, we expect the EURHUF to move within the range of 355- 365. While the MNB will continue raising rates, with the peak of the cycle seen at 5% by May 2022, the external environment justifies the cautiousness. Ahead of this week’s rate-setting meeting in Czechia, the koruna was fluctuating within the range 24.40-24.60 vs. the EUR. We expect the Czech National Bank to raise the key rate by 75bp to 4.5%, which should mark the end of the cycle. However, given the substantial strengthening of the CZK in the past months, as well as the negative shock stemming from high gas and heating prices, the CNB could opt for a 50bp hike.

Bond market developments

The CEE bond market reacted with yield increases to the prospects of higher rates in both the US and CEE region. 10Y yields went up 20bp w/w in both Hungary and Poland, on hawkish comments from both central banks, which tried to reassure the market that they will deliver more rate hikes this year. As a result, 9x12 FRAs in Hungary and Poland increased 50bp and 70bp w/w, respectively. Moreover, in the US, a rate hike at the March meeting seems to be certain and more hikes are expected to be delivered throughout the year. The reaction on the short end of the HGB and mid part of the POLGB yield curves was much larger (+40bp w/w) than on the long end, thus contributing to a flattening of the respective yield curves. The auction calendar is pretty empty for this week. Given maturing bonds worth HRK 3.5bn and EUR 500m in Croatia, some LCY bond issuance can be expected.

