A hawkish shift from BoE members Saunders and Ramsdale has dented sentiment for equities, with the prospect of tapering ensuring FTSE weakness and GBP strength.

European markets lead the declines

Weak economic data in the US highlights volatile economic recovery

Hawkish BoE commentary sparks sterling gains

European markets have led the declines today, with a notable hawkish shift in tone from two Bank of England members raising fears of a swift withdrawal of the asset purchase scheme. While better-than-expected jobs data out of Australia and the UK set the tone for a more positive day, that has been undermined by fears over rising Covid cases and the potential repercussions that could come into play. In the US, lower than expected readings across the unemployment claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and industrial production do little to encourage sentiment around the US recovery. Nonetheless, the fact that both initial and continuing jobless claims are moving South prove that the employment picture is gradually moving in the right direction.

Commentary from BoE members Ramsdale and Saunders spooked the doves today, with both members raising the risk of a swift tightening in monetary policy should inflation continue to rise. With the June CPI reading of 2.5% representing the highest level since 2018, it appears the seemingly unanimous resolve at the BoE could already be weakening. Of particular concern for markets was the fact that BoE Governor Saunders believes rising inflation could require an end to the asset purchase programme even before the £150 billion target has been met. The resulting rise in sterling has done little to help FTSE 100 valuations, with the index on the back foot today.