At today’s ECB meeting, the ECB delivered a 50bp rate hike in all three policy rates as widely anticipated, so now the ECB deposit rate is at 2%. The ECB also announced that the end to full APP reinvestments would start in March 2023, which was more specific than the presentation of key principles expected. The ECB guided that from March 2023 to June 2023, its securities holdings will decline by EUR15bn per month on average. The pace beyond that is still to be determined.

Lagarde highlighted the data dependent and meeting by meeting approach, but at the same time also gave a firm guidance that today’s 50bp rate hike will not be a single 50bp rate hike and that more will follow.

While we expected an open-ended wording of more rate hikes to come, we were surprised by the significant hawkish guidance Lagarde gave today. In our preview, we had already pointed to the risk to our forecast for longer/more than our baseline and as a result of today’s meeting we revise our ECB call and add another 50bp to the peak cycle rate to 3.25%, so our new call is for 50bp in February (unchanged), 50bp in March (+25bp) and 25bp in May (new). We remain open to further rate hikes in June next year.

Lagarde in full hawkish mode and slowing the rate hike pace is not an ECB pivot

Lagarde was very hawkish during the press conference today. While she highlighted a lot of risks surrounded the outlook she did not provide many dovish arguments. We thought the most dovish was her view that during the policy discussions, some wanted a less hawkish calibration and some wanted to be more hawkish. While we had expected the ECB to communicate an open-ended wording about the number of rate hikes the ECB would ultimately deliver, the fact that she guided markets to price in more rate hikes was a surprise to us as she previously had refrained from commenting on market pricing. This brings back memories of Draghi’s tenure. She said that the current market pricing feeding into the staff’s models do not provide sufficient tightening for inflation to fall in line with the target and therefore more tightening is needed. Furthermore, she made it very clear that this is not a pivot from the ECB.

The decision statement also said that, ‘by the end of 2023, we will also review our operational framework for steering short-term interest rates, which will provide information regarding the endpoint of the balance sheet normalisation process.’, but there were no questions during the press conference on what this might entail.

End to full reinvestments in March – details announced in Feb

Markets were somewhat surprised that the ECB’s announcement to end its full APP reinvestments from March was made today, as expectations were only for key principles to be presented today. The ECB announced that the securities holdings would decline by EUR15bn per month on average from March 2023 to June 2023 and the pace beyond this is still to be determined. This amounts to EUR60bn of EUR131bn, i.e. 45% of the bonds maturing. The rest will be reinvested, but how will only be published in February.

