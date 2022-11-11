The US headline inflation fell to 7.7% in October, versus 8.0% expected by analysts and from 8.2% printed a month earlier, core inflation fell more than expected as well.
And because soft inflation is the only thing that matters to the Federal Reserve (Fed), and to the Fed expectations, we saw a jaw-dropping repositioning in the markets posterior to the release.
Equities skyrocketed, the US yields and the US dollar tanked on the expectation that the Fed may be content with a lower end rate to call victory in its fight against inflation.
Investors reacted to the latest US inflation data as if a miracle happened, but did they overreact?
US is closed today, but there is a last piece of data, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, that could temper joy into the weekend, as it is expected to have further eased this month.
But who cares, inflation is what matters the most.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
