The US headline inflation fell to 7.7% in October, versus 8.0% expected by analysts and from 8.2% printed a month earlier, core inflation fell more than expected as well.

And because soft inflation is the only thing that matters to the Federal Reserve (Fed), and to the Fed expectations, we saw a jaw-dropping repositioning in the markets posterior to the release.

Equities skyrocketed, the US yields and the US dollar tanked on the expectation that the Fed may be content with a lower end rate to call victory in its fight against inflation.

Investors reacted to the latest US inflation data as if a miracle happened, but did they overreact?

US is closed today, but there is a last piece of data, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, that could temper joy into the weekend, as it is expected to have further eased this month.

But who cares, inflation is what matters the most.