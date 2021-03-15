Commodity prices opened the week on a bullish note as the reflation narrative continues to grow.
Last week, the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill. This is one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever in U.S. history, which gave President Biden his first major legislative victory since taking office in January.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank increased its quantitative easing measures by stepping up the pace of emergency asset purchases to counter rising bond yields that risk hurting growth prospects in the euro zone area.
Looking ahead to this week, the headline event that traders will be monitoring closely is the FOMC Meeting on March 16-17.
Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell disappointed the markets by stressing that inflation was not a concern for the central bank, while ignoring questions about rising bond yields.
Higher yields are starting to sound alarm bells, as this is a very strong indicator that inflation is already creeping into the wider global economy.
The Fed has been largely ignoring the issue so far, which is why all eyes will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week as he holds his press conference after the central bank's interest rate announcement on Wednesday.
