Outlook: Today we get some second-tier data and more info from Fed regulatory advisor Barr. Nobody knows if this is the calm before the storm (another bank failure) or it’s all over, Jack. If we assume the Treasury/Fed/FDIC and state agencies are not actually asleep at the switch, can we also assume they will just keep throwing money at the banks to prevent even a whisper of another failure?

That might be going too far but the probability of another bank failure has been reduced considerably. Notice this is the classic 3-week crisis. Now we await whatever fresh initiatives might be in store to add to the discount window and term lending facility, assuming they tell us. The remaining issue is the withdrawal of deposits willy-nilly into money market funds and CD’s, which subtracts from lendable funds and can contribute to the famous credit crunch that the gloomsters predict. We are seeing some silly stuff out there, including the dip in M2 money supply but without regard for what is from QT and what is from a lending slowdown, for which it’s too early to say anything, anyway.

We have a screaming conflict between the gloomsters (like Ray Dalio) and the many indicators showing no crises and in fact a high probability the resilient economy is still trucking along–consumer confidence, jobs, etc. The Fed sees a lousy 0.4% growth this year but perhaps that’s far too pessimistic. We can’t wait to see the Atlanta Fed GDPNow info on Friday.

Forecast: In the meanwhile, we are in the meanwhile. Not much is happening. The pound is stronger than anyone had imagined, while the yen is weaker and likely breaking out to the downside. That’s what you get when US yields are 4% and Japanese yields are near zero and the safe-haven bid evaporates. Even the CME FedWatch tool shows 61.2% expect the Fed to have made no change by the May 3 FOMC and a sizeable 38.8% seeing a hike. This may mean the market sees the Fed prioritizing inflation, again, and having non-rate fixes for the banks. Eventually this should be dollar-positive.

Tidbit: Attention is turning to the withdrawal of deposits from banks in favor of money market funds and CD’s. See the chart from Reuters. We are not going into the weeds of the “shadow banks” operating in the reverse repo space, which takes money supply away from the direct control of the Fed.

