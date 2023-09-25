Germany's Ifo business climate index held steady in September at the previous month's level despite expectations of further deterioration.
The business climate indicator fell from 85.8 to 85.7, better than the expected 85.1 but still the lowest since mid-2020. Excluding this spike, the only time in modern history that sentiment was worse was in the nine months between November 2008 and July 2009.
The Current Situation Index is trying to find a floor, falling from 89.0 to 88.7. Expectations have slightly improved, with the relevant component rising from 82.7 to 82.9. It may be too early to talk about a turnaround, but previous turning points in this component have coincided with the EURUSD's turnaround in the following months. From this perspective, it is a reliable leading indicator for the markets.
On previous occasions, however, the expectations index reversed sharply because of monetary easing and fiscal stimulus. This is not the case now, and the improvement in sentiment is in response to a period of low gas prices and slowing inflation. However, neither the issue of reliable gas supplies and energy prices in general nor the slowdown in inflation has been resolved.
Moreover, the ECB raised interest rates less than two weeks ago, in contrast to sharp cuts on previous occasions when business sentiment in Germany and the eurozone was similarly low. A further deterioration in sentiment cannot be ruled out without support from the government and ECB measures. In these circumstances, the scenario of a weaker single currency directly correlated with risk appetite remains a priority.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows, closes in on 1.0600
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since March near 1.0600 on Monday. ECB President Lagarde's cautious comments on the policy outlook and the risk-averse market environment forces the Euro to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD tests 1.2200 as mood sours
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the European session, GBP/USD turned south and touched its weakest level in six months near 1.2200. The US Dollar benefits from risk aversion at the start of the week and continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,920 on Monday
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 in the European session on Monday before retreating toward $1,920. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day above 4.5%, XAU/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: Worries abound after index has worst week since March
The S&P 500 index lost 2.93% last week as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September 20 policy meeting spooked investors with the central bank’s lack of interest in cutting interest rates anytime soon.