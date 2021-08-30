Outlook: The Delta Crisis (or Angst) was not an acceptable outcome for the equity gang, and so is postponed. This week the big event is payrolls on Friday, but it’s complicated by the following Monday being the Labor Day holiday in the US (markets closed tight). Monday evening is also the start of Rosh Hashanah, which thins the trading ranks.

During the week, we get the PMI’s, several home sale metrics, and the Conference Board consumer confidence index for August. Stock market guru Lynne at wallstreetinadvance.com notes we have a new indicator to follow, the Logistics Managers’ Index (due on Wednesday). The researchers putting it together are from a bunch of universities (including Colorado State, Rochester, and Rutgers). As Lynne points out, this is going to come in handy as a supplement/alternative to the measures we have now, maybe even our longtime favorite, the Baltic Dry Index, which rose 1% on Friday alone to an 11-year high. This index measures shipping costs of mostly raw materials like iron ore, coal and grains. See the chart from TradingEconomics.

WolfStreet published an article over the weekend titled “Port Congestion, Spiking Container Rates, Backlogs, Chaos: The Peak Shipping Season from Hell is Here.” Example: 56 cargo ships are anchored in front of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, including “a record of 44 container ships, bypassing the infamous record of 40 set in February 2021. This is the run-up to the holiday selling season in the US, when retailers are desperately trying to stock up their inventories, which from many categories, including apparel, have already been running low.”

“Shipping costs have jumped. “Rates for shipping containers in the other direction have also soared, but from much lower levels: From Los Angeles to Shanghai, the average rate jumped by 170% year-over-year to $1,398 per 40-foot container, according to Drewry.” It’s just as bad from Asia to Canada, we hear, and presumably Europe, too. WolfStreet imagines the cost of consumer goods is inevitably going up. Or margins are going down. Or both. We already stocked up on coffee; maybe it’s time to stock up on socks.

We are not addressing the outlook for inflation here, but weirdly, food prices in the US are going up hard and fast. A half-gallon of organic milk that cost $2.79 a few months ago now costs $3.79. A pound of bacon that cost $6 a few months ago is now $11. Yikes.

And Fed chief Powell agrees that the inflation progress has indeed been met, but that doesn’t mean current high levels will persist–implying we should disconnect tapering from rate hikes, which could come too late to do the job, anyway. As the FT put it, “The decoupling of a taper from future rate rises helped explain the muted market reaction to the speech, market participants said. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to monetary policy adjustments, dipped 0.03 percentage points to 0.22 per cent. Separately, “Wall Street welcomed Powell’s comments on Friday, with the S&P 500 up 0.7 per cent following his speech. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which underpin borrowing rates across the globe, fell 0.04 percentage points to 1.31 per cent.”

Wait a minute–everything is so hunky-dory that the Fed can taper (while remaining accommodative) and rate hikes are way, way off in the future? You don’t get yields falling if the market thinks tapering and hikes are connected. You may not get equity market gains if that crowd sees rates rising, either.

This may well be a hidden message that (as we wrote last week) for the Fed to be “removing support” from the economy in the form of tapering at the same time a Delta surge is building is to invite an economic slowdown. Hence the emphasis on leaving rates near zero.

The real question today, Jackson Hole notwithstanding, is whether the Fed (and other central banks) has gone too far and is going to have a devil of a time extricating itself from the situation it has wrought.

For perspective, consider that government intervention has resulted in a misallocation of resources, as critics say. Returns make no sense at all. The gold standard is the risk-free return, meaning the return on government notes and bonds, on the assumption the US government will not default. As of Friday, the 10-year yielded a nominal 1.314%, which is a real return of -1.076% using the 10-year breakeven from the St. Louis Fed (2.39%) and a horrific -4.086% using the BLS year-over-year CPI for July (5.4%). There is no way to jigger the current benchmark return to make it a positive number when making it real, i.e., after inflation.

We have been living in this Alice-in-Wonderland world for so long we are forgetting what normal means–and how to get back there. The first implications is that those seeking capital (aka your savings) are not interested anymore. They can get loans at ridiculously low rates, issue stock at inflated valuations, or have a big stash of their own. What does this mean? It doesn’t mean people stop saving, but it does explain the surge in new retail interest in putting savings into equities or fly-by-night theme “investments.” It also implies a shortage of new ventures requiring true long-term capital. This could be a lull in technological progress, high anxiety and uncertainty about the future, fear of over-regulation, or some other cause.

This is a kissin’ cousin to Greenspan’s conundrum, where vast inflows of foreign savings drove long rates down at the same time the Fed was raising rates and by Sept 2005, when he was speaking, had raised them 150 bp. While on rare occasions the long-term rate fails to respond pari passu with the short one, on the whole, the entire yield curve should rise when the short end is nudged up by the Fed. Greenspan pointed out that only a small portion of the discrepancy could be explained by a drop in long-term inflation expectations. The only answer was an oversupply of capital seeking the long-term return.

How are we going to get out of this? Let’s say the Fed raises rates by 150 bp, as in 2005, but the 10-year remains less than 2% out of uncertainty/fear/safe-haven. That would deliver a flattish yield curve, generally interpreted as meaning slow growth. But we need high-momentum growth to pay off all that debt. Oh, dear. Mr. Powell is in a pickle. The bond market buys the idea that the taper and rate hikes are disconnected, but that can persist only if inflation stays low AND growth stays high. This is an improbable set of circumstances and shows magical thinking. We still don’t accept the stagflation scenario of high inflation and slow growth, but you have to admit it’s looking more plausible.

As for the dollar, the lousy low rates are a drag. The long period of no rate changes projected by the Fed is not exactly supportive, either. Maybe it’s old-fashioned, but rising rates on either inflation or growth or both are the classic currency support, and Mr. Powell yanked that rug out from under the dollar. The only clear winners here–so far–are the commodity currencies and maybe the pound.

Tidbit: The Economist magazine cover last week is “Biden’s Debacle.” The exit was botched, fouled up, and a political catastrophe, and Biden’s responses are false and weak; blaming Trump doesn’t fly even though Trump is, actually, the author of the exit from Afghanistan. He’s the one who made one of his infamous “deals” that released some 5000 Taliban and Isis from jail but also bought the promise to let the Americans leave. Trump probably didn’t even ask for the Afghans who helped the US be included. The biggest thing about the exit debacle that sticks in the craw is why the US waited so long to start evacuations! They could have started in the spring. This is not an intelligence failure or a military failure–US intelligence had warned of precisely the attack that did happen by precisely the group named–Isis-K suicide bombers. Maybe cramming the exits into a short timeframe was intended to avoid suicide bombers, but it looks careless now.

We have some grievances with the Afghanistan stories. First, several UK statesmen complained the US didn’t notify or consult them ahead of time, and it is their opinion that abandoning an imperial venture is a betrayal of allies as well as the formerly conquered.

Boy, is that rich. The word imperial (or neocolonial) is dead wrong. Imperial conquerors oppress/suppress /enslave the native population and use them to make money for themselves, chiefly from expropriation, asset-stripping and taxation. The British let large numbers of colonized literally starve in order to pay taxes, notably in Bengal and Ireland. In Afghanistan, the US spent over $2 trillion and got nothing in return for itself. Even the infrastructure and schools we built will likely get torn down. But the point is that a misguided and unsuccessful effort at weeding out terrorists and nation-building is not the same thing as colonialism.

As for betrayal, the phrase “perfidious Albion” is centuries old, referring to England’s many treacheries. England betrayed the Arabs in WWI, more than one group with Sykes-Picot, and you can’t count the betrayals in India. Check out Anarchy by William Dalrymple, a history of the British East India Company.

Second, consider the usual fate of the defeated in war throughout all of history–raped, robbed, dismembered, beheaded, hanged, shot, stabbed and enslaved. The British did their share of all of these against those they defeated. Go look up the origin of the “black hole of Calcutta.” The Taliban may not be civilized gentlemen, but just wait–they will boast about having let the enemy go home instead of killing them.

It’s not just the British, of course. No country is spared a horrific and grisly past, including the US. Spain’s conduct in the Americas was atrocious. The French had Africa. The Belgians had the Congo. The list is endless. But the Brits should know better than to throw stones. There are many valid criticisms of the US exit from Afghanistan, but “imperialism” is not among them. And at a guess, Biden’s threat “We will hunt you down and make you pay” is going to stand the test of time. Ironically, it will likely be the Taliban that aids that effort. One analyst said some 70% of the Afghani budget is supplied by foreign aid of one sort or another. The Taliban needs the rest of the world to pay for whatever they are going to do. Remember the old adage “The best way to get money is to lose a war to the US.” It ain’t over yet.

