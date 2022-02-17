Has the Fed been scamming (I mean manipulating) the markets? James Bullard's off-hand comments regarding aggressive rate hikes by the Fed triggered a Treasury tantrum. The result was a massive spike higher in yields across the curve, but particularly at the short end. In other words, the Fed has increased interest rates WITHOUT INCREASING INTEREST RATES. This is obviously the best of both worlds and could be by design. Perhaps they are taking a page out of the Trump Art of the Deal playbook by starting the conversation with a shock and awe statement; then later when they hike rates slowly it will seem like good news to the markets. On a side note, I am not saying this is a good way to negotiate nor am I supporting any political party or idea. I am simply saying, this feels like a lot of jawboning to push the market into doing the heavy lifting but I doubt the actions will be as severe as the rhetoric. Also, if the Fed did carry out the aggressive hikes the market has priced in, they will have a high probability of inverting the curve...which signals a recession. This will be an interesting year!