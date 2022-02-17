|
Has the Fed been scamming (I mean manipulating) the markets?
James Bullard's off-hand comments regarding aggressive rate hikes by the Fed triggered a Treasury tantrum. The result was a massive spike higher in yields across the curve, but particularly at the short end. In other words, the Fed has increased interest rates WITHOUT INCREASING INTEREST RATES. This is obviously the best of both worlds and could be by design. Perhaps they are taking a page out of the Trump Art of the Deal playbook by starting the conversation with a shock and awe statement; then later when they hike rates slowly it will seem like good news to the markets.
On a side note, I am not saying this is a good way to negotiate nor am I supporting any political party or idea. I am simply saying, this feels like a lot of jawboning to push the market into doing the heavy lifting but I doubt the actions will be as severe as the rhetoric. Also, if the Fed did carry out the aggressive hikes the market has priced in, they will have a high probability of inverting the curve...which signals a recession. This will be an interesting year!
Treasury Futures Markets
|
Maybe I am wrong, but Treasuries are likely going to ruin the lives of naked shorts.
I've seen this before...bearish complacency in Treasuries can cause a lot of pain to unsuspecting traders. Unlike stocks that tend to deliver the most pain to the bulls when things go wrong, bonds and notes do so to the shorts.
A short squeeze can occur without any fundamental support. The reality is, price discovery has just as much to do with trader positioning and the need to unwind positions as it does logic or popular narrative. If you are short Treasuries, congratulations...be sure to protect profits.
|
Treasury futures market consensus:
The Treasury sell-off has been relentless, but in the end, we still believe the bigger picture calls for higher Treasuries and lower interest rates.
Technical Support: ZB: 150'13 and 149'20 ZN: 125'18, 125'08, and 124'12
Technical Resistance: ZB: 152'06, 153'17, 154'04, 156'27, 158'26, 160'24, 162'25, and 164'15 ZN: 126'21, 127'29, 128'26, 129'25, 130'21, 131'10, and 131'31
Stock Index Futures
|
The S&P is merely waffling but...
It was disappointing to see de-escalation in Ukraine fail to trigger a sustainable rally in stocks, but today's reversal was impressive. We don't see an edge in either direction, the short-term looks weak but the longer-term outlook is positive (perhaps after a larger correction).
Our best advice is to either stay out or spread your bets by employing a bearish strategy in the March expiration and a bullish in the June expiration. Other than that, we will just have to wait and see. The good news for the bulls is the bias is higher above 4450 but the bad news is there is resistance near 4495. A break above 4495 would suggest a run at the highs near 4600.
|
Stock index futures market consensus:
The S&P is consolidating, keep bets small or get chopped.
Technical Support: 4450, 4380, 4266, 4211 and 4100
Technical Resistance: 4590, 4650, 4750, 4808, 4875 and 4925
E-mini S&P Futures Day Trading Levels
These are counter-trend entry ideas, the more distant the level the more reliable but the less likely to get filled
ES Day Trade Sell Levels: 4495, 4521, 4575, 4610, 4684, 4750 and 4805
ES Day Trade Buy Levels: 4430, 4355, 4302, 4266, 4211 and 4100
|
In other commodity futures and options markets...
October 20 - Buy December 2022 (not 21) $7.00 corn calls near 12 cents.
November 9 - Buy March Yen 9000 calls.
November 16 - March call ladders in coffee (buy 230 call, sell 250 call and sell the 275 call)
December 9 - Bull call spread with naked legs in wheat (buy March 8 call, sell the 8.50 and sell a 7.30 put).
December 23 - Risk reversals in May soybean meal using the 450 call and 360 put.
January 7 - Aggressive call option spreads in gold.
January 10 - Aggressive call option spreads in silver.
January 10 - Buy March sugar 18.00 call
January 11 - May coffee ladders (buy May 240 call, sell 260 call and sell the 280 call).
January 13 - May Corn bull call spreads with a naked leg (buy the May 6.50 call, sell the 6.00 call and then sell the 5.50 put).
January 19 - May crude oil ladders (buy the May 85.00 call, sell the May 92.00 call and sell the May 97.00 call) for about 70 cents ($700).
January 20 - May silver call ladders (buy the 25.00 sell the 26.50 and sell the 28.50) for about 5 cents or $250.
January 25 - May wheat call ladders (buy the 8.20 call, sell the 9.00 and the 9.50 calls) for a net cost of about 7 cents.
January 31 - Buy March sugar 18.25 calls for about 30 ticks.
February 1 - May soybean call ladder (buy the 15.50 call, sell the 16.30 call and then sell the 17.00 call) for about 5 cents.
February 4 - Risk reversals in the May 10-year note (buy May 128.5 call and sell the May 125 put)
February 8 - Bear put spreads with a naked call in April hogs (Buy the 100 put, sell the 92 put and sell the 110 call for a small credit).
February 14 - Gold call ladders, buy the April 1875 call, sell the 1925 call and the 1950 call.
|
Due to time constraints and our fiduciary duty to put clients first, the charts provided in this newsletter may not reflect the current session data.
Seasonality is already factored into current prices, any references to such does not indicate future market action.
|**There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options.** These recommendations are a solicitation for entering into derivatives transactions. All known news and events have already been factored into the price of the underlying derivatives discussed. From time to time persons affiliated with Zaner, or its associated companies, may have positions in recommended and other derivatives. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction. Seasonal tendencies are a composite of some of the more consistent commodity futures seasonals that have occurred over the past 15 or more years. There are usually underlying, fundamental circumstances that occur annually that tend to cause the futures markets to react in similar directional manner during a certain calendar year. While seasonal trends may potentially impact supply and demand in certain commodities, seasonal aspects of supply and demand have been factored into futures & options market pricing. Even if a seasonal tendency occurs in the future, it may not result in a profitable transaction as fees and the timing of the entry and liquidation may impact on the results. No representation is being made that any account has in the past, or will in the future, achieve profits using these recommendations. No representation is being made that price patterns will recur in the future.
Due to the volatile nature of the futures markets some information and charts in this report may not be timely. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed and the giving of the same is not to be deemed as an offer or solicitation on our part with respect to the sale or purchase of any securities or commodities. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction.
