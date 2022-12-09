Possibly BoC has done with hiking rates at the current rate of 4.25%. The Bank of Canada said as much at the end of its last rate statement that the Governing Council, ‘Will be considering whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation to target’. The decision saw a 50bps hike, which money markets had not fully priced in, but the forward guidance was dovish, so that offset any hawkish response in the CAD. So, what are the snag points for the BoC, and where does it go from here?
The growth and inflation outlook
The BoC expects Canada’s growth to stall into the first half of next year. So, that argues for the BoC at peak rates. However, inflation remains very firm as highlighted running into the event on the weekly workshop. The BoC notes that the longer that ‘businesses and consumers expect inflation to be above target the greater the risk that inflation becomes entrenched’. Entrenched inflation will keep the BoC hiking.
It’s all about inflation… still
So, let’s summarise. The BoC sees a recession in Canada and one in the US, wants to slow down hiking rates, but inflation risks becoming entrenched, so it can’t. Money markets now see the BoC on hold for its next meeting with a 62% chance of a no-change rate decision on January 25. See here for part of the very helpful Financial Source’s interest rate tracker.
Going forward we have inflation data out on December 16 for the CAD and any big beats in inflation data will likely move markets to anticipate a greater chance of the BoC hiking rates in January. However, this is tilting more and more towards a stagflationary environment for Canada, so it would make sense that any rallies higher find sellers as long as this outlook remains.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.