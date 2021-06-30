Consider this: In the 66 weeks since the AUD reached a low of 0.5741 in March of 2020, the AUD has strengthened over 43 of these weeks. If you want to consider the weeks in isolation from one another, this translates to an approximate 2:1 win rate for the AUD.
The AUDUSD is trading at 0.7524 at the time of writing.
The majority of the weeks that AUD has weakened against the USD have occurred since February 2021. The frequency of bearish AUD weeks really began to pick up at this time.
This poses the question: has the AUD peaked in 2021? And can we expect a considerable turn to the downside during the rest of the 2021? What things might we consider when evaluating where the AUD will move in July and beyond?
Has volatility subdued?
Volatility has definitely subdued in the pair, as the worst of the pandemic is likely behind us. For the best part of 2021, the pair has consolidated between 0.7550 and 0.7900.
From the view of the weekly, the pair is currently edging past the lower bound of this range. From the perspective of the daily chart, the pair is flirting with the 50.0 retracement level.
The smaller time frames might reveal if the AUD bears aim to force the pair to retrace back to the 61.8 Fib level.
Likely, but not definitely
Butting up against this predication is the Delta variant that has spread Downunder. Several of Australia’s territories have reimplemented lockdown measures, while quarantine-free travel between the country and its close partner, New Zealand, has been temporarily halted. In saying this, the effects of the current lockdown measures are not expected to be incredibly disruptive and are not are strict as those implemented throughout 2020.
The story is a little different in the US. Very little concern appears to be directed toward Covid Classic or its Delta Variant. The success of the US vaccination program seems to quell fears of Covid. The Australian vaccination program has been much slower than the US. The Aussies had the advantage of taking their time in dispensing vaccinations, as the virus was not rampant in the country.
The consequence of this slow rollout means that the tables have turned in the global race to recover from Covid. Like Australia, the countries that eradicated the virus early are now behind the ball with vaccination and thus more suspectable to further waves of the virus.
Nonfarm Payroll due this Friday
Setting the tone for the AUDUSD for July will be the high impact reports due this week.
On Thursday, we are expecting the Australian Trade Balance (May). Strong Commodity prices, especially Iron Ore, is expected to lift the country’s Trade Balance to a surplus of AU$10B. Industrial metal prices moving forward will be a factor in deciding the fate of the AUD.
The following day, the US will release the hotly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls for June. Analysts are expecting approximately 690K jobs to be added to the economy. However, predictions have been off the mark by uncomfortable margins in the past few months. For example, in April, the actual number of jobs created was lower than 650K than predicted.
Since April, the US economy has had time to settle down slightly, but a Payroll figure less than expected wouldn’t be shocking. However, if this was to occur, the impact on the USD could be minimal. In April, the USD reacted mildly to the terrible Payroll figures. This might be because slower job growth can help keep talk of the Fed tapering its stimulus at bay for a little bit longer.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.38 on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 as the dollar benefits from end-of-month flows. Earlier, sterling benefited from hawkish BOE comments while the greenback edged higher on upbeat US ADP jobs data.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,775 as next recovery goal
Gold has been recovering amid end-of-quarter flows. The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD is eyeing $1,775 as the next target. How high can XAU/USD go?
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.