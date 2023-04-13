Share:

The market continues to price the end of the Fed tightening cycle, something that has been a big prop for risk assets in recent sessions. This week’s round of softer overall inflation data out of the US, most recently highlighted by a much softer producer prices print, only further reinforces market sentiment that the end of Fed tightening is indeed upon us.

 

