The market continues to price the end of the Fed tightening cycle, something that has been a big prop for risk assets in recent sessions. This week’s round of softer overall inflation data out of the US, most recently highlighted by a much softer producer prices print, only further reinforces market sentiment that the end of Fed tightening is indeed upon us.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
