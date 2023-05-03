Gold spiked back above 2,000 during Tuesday’s early US trading hours but it immediately faltered near the 2,020 level as the bulls got trapped below key trendlines ahead of the FOMC policy announcement.
The support-turned-resistance trendline drawn from March 22 and the longer-term upward-sloping line coming from November 29 have been keeping the bulls busy within the 2,020-2,025 region over the past couple of hours. Therefore, although the latest turnup in the price sent the RSI and the MACD into the bullish area, the precious metal will need to jump above that border to crawl up to the key 2,050 resistance zone. Slightly higher, the price will retest the record high of 2,070 before meeting the 2,100 psychological level.
Encouragingly, the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) is set to post a double bullish cross with the 50- and 200-period SMAs, increasing optimism for a positive trend continuation.
Nevertheless, if the price fails to close above 2,025, it may reverse lower to seek support within the 1,992-1,985 zone. This is where the simple moving averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart and the tentative ascending trendline from March 8 are located. Should the bears breach that base, the sell-off may worsen towards the 1,950 area, while lower, some consolidation may emerge around 1,935.
In brief, gold’s latest pickup lost impetus near a key resistance zone, bringing some caution back into play. Buyers may stay patient until the yellow metal closes above 2,025.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.1000 early Wednesday following Tuesday's volatile action. Investors await ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events
GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of ADP employment report and ISM Services PMI. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 bps.
Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Mixed catalysts surrounding bank turmoil, US data and debt ceiling extension prod XAU/USD traders.
Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely
Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.