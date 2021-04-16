There’s a lot of talk in Fintwit lately suggesting that precious metals may have ended the long 8 months correction and ready for the next glorious rally. In this article, I will attempt to answer the question whether Gold has ended correction or not using technical analysis. I will use Elliott Wave Theory and also the simple concept of corrective and impulsive structure. Of course, no technical or fundamental analysis will always be 100% perfect. However, based on the current data, there’s still a possibility that the correction is not over yet. There are three charts presented below suggesting the correction may not be over.
Gold has not reached 100% extreme from August 7, 2020 high
In the Daily time frame above, we could see Gold forming the peak on August 7, 2020 high and now pulling back in a 7 swing double three (wxy) structure. In this type of structure, ideally wave y reaches 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the wave w. Gold has not reached the 100%, and at this present stage (April 16, 2021), the rally is not strong enough to suggest for sure that the correction is completed. Therefore, we still can not rule out another extension lower in Gold to the blue box area before ending the correction. If Gold continues to rally, breaks and closes above the descending trend line from August 7, 2020, then at that time we will have more data to consider the 8 months correction is over.
The first leg of rally from March 9, 2021 is in 3 waves (corrective)
4 hour chart above shows the rally from March 9, 2021 low ($1676.1) to wave (A) at $1755.50 is in 3 waves. If Gold has ended the 8 months correction, the rally from the low would have unfolded as an impulsive structure. However, it is only in 3 waves. With the current data, we still can’t rule out the possibility for further downside after current corrective rally is over.
US Dollar Index shows 5 waves up (diagonal) from January 6, 2021 low
4-hour chart of US Dollar Index (DXY) above shows a 5 waves rally from January 6, 2021 low. Thus, as far as the pullback in the Dollar Index stays above January 6 low, another leg higher can happen. The strength in US Dollar, if it happens, could affect Gold. Gold can turn lower to reach blue box as first chart shows when US Dollar starts to rally.
In conclusion, recent rally in Gold still doesn’t provide sufficient data to conclude the correction is really complete. Further downside still can’t be ruled out based on current data as of April 16.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.