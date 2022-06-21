EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD Chart, we can see that after it dropped below the rate of 1.04, its upward trend had been started, currently traded at around 1.0560. Today we could expect its upward trend to be continued towards the resistance level at around 1.06. If it will manage to break it through, then we should expect its rate to rise towards its next resistance level at around 1.07 otherwise it could retreat back towards its support level at around 1.04.