Hard times ahead

The Day So Far

What a difference a day makes in the financial markets. In just 24-hrs we have seen Janet Yellen keep March alive with her wording that “waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise”, while UK inflation rose at a slower pace than anticipated with wage growth faltering with concerns now materialising about a squeeze on disposal incomes. The result of this has been another leg lower in Cable with the low of yesterday and the 10th February giving way. This situation is one that I think will definitely intensify in the coming months especially given the expected triggering of Article 50 at the end of next month which no doubt will add another level of complexity to Theresa May’s leadership. I made a call at the beginning of the year that we will have a UK election in 2017 and I stand by this forecast. Underlying this view is that negotiations will likely start wide apart when talks get underway while domestically the economy is expected to slow under the burden of rising prices. It is this attack from two fronts that I think ultimately will be the undoing of May’s government, especially in the context that her political mandate which has been pinned on a “Hard Brexit”. Voting intention is still heavily in favour of the conservatives but if this scenario does materialise and Theresa May is the scapegoat then a more softer leaning government may then take control. Although this will not impact Britain’s removal from the EU and a Brexit would still go ahead it certainly would help assist in obtaining a transitional period much needed in order to get our house in order prior to the conclusion of the 2-yr time limit.

Anyhow back to the here and now!… and US equities continue to remain at or close to record highs once again. What Yellen said yesterday was completely inline with my expectations in that she has kept all options available but in the end June is still much more likely than March for the next interest rate move. This accommodative stance in combination with Yellen’s agreement to the core principles on loosening regulation, indications that there is no rush to tighten the Fed’s balance sheet, and Trump’s forthcoming “phenomenal” tax plan, means that it’s hard to argue against equities continuing to grind higher. In fact if the S&P can finish higher again today then it would be the first 6-day rally in the index since 16th July 2015, according to PredictedMarkets.

The Day Ahead

Lots on the calendar today to look forward to with the majority of attention likely on US CPI and the retail sales report. The former is expected to show headline inflation picking up supported by base effects and raising energy prices, while retails sales on the top line should be lifted by a rise in motor vehicle sales and gasoline station sales, according to analysts at SEB. Alongside this we will also see the latest DoE crude oil inventories and as discussed in the briefing this morning beware the “buy the build” mantra that has been prevalent in recent weeks. In terms of speakers, President Trump meets the Israeli PM Netanyahu today in what maybe a heated discussion on several sensitive topics while Yellen will repeat her testimony this time to the House of Representatives at 1500GMT.