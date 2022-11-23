US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 106.975.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 79.03.

Financials: The Dec '22 Ultra T-Bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 135.18.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 1 tick Higher and trading at 3958.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1738.70. Gold is 12 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the Ultra T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed at this time half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 12 noon. Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the Bonds hit a Low at around 9:20 AM EST. The S&P hit a High at around that time and the Bonds moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/22/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/22/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of Market Correlation yesterday morning. A Neutral bias means the markets could go anywhere. Yesterday it veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 398 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we witnessed a situation whereby we didn't see much in the way of Market Correlation, yet the markets veered to the upside. Are we witnessing what could be the beginning of a Holiday Rally? In prior years during the month of December we would see the proverbial Santa Claus Rally but that would be closer to Christmas as opposed to Thanksgiving. This year has been topsy turvy as far as the markets are concerned. We've witnessed major swings due to war, inflation, rate hikes and midterm elections. Would it surprise me to have a Holiday Rally? No. But as in all things only time will tell...On another note, I want to wish all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving holiday. I know been a tough year for many but I am certain that we could all find something to be thankful and grateful for. Our next edition will be Monday, the 28th. The markets are closed tomorrow, and Friday is an abbreviated session. Happy Thanksgiving!!!