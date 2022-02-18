US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.875.
Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 87.93.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 152.01.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 96 ticks Higher and trading at 4398.50.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1889.10. Gold is 129 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. Europe is trading Mixed at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CB Leading Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 10:45 AM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 1:30 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/17/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/17/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the Bonds, Gold and the USD were all trading Higher Thursday morning and that usually represents a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Lower by 622 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
In the United States we don't get as many holidays as others do around the world. For example mainland Europe gets far more holidays than we do in the US, so when we get a 3-day weekend we like to see some harmony and normalcy. Well, that didn't happen yesterday as the markets dropped dramatically. Most of it was based on geopolitical concerns regarding Russia and the Ukraine situation. Reports that Russia withdrew some troops turned out to be false so the global markets are on edge. Fundamentally speaking the news reported yesterday wasn't stellar. Unemployment Claims were up (not good) and Housing Starts were down (also not good). Today we don't have much heading into the weekend. Today we have Existing Home Sales and Leading Indicators, both of which are major. Will this turn the markets today? Only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
