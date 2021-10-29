US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 93.500.
Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 82.98.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 159.25.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Lower and trading at 4566.60.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1799.20. Gold is 32 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Lower at the present time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core PCE Price Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Employment Cost Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Personal Income m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Spending m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Not Major.
-
Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM. Not Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that they may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/28/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/28/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. A Neutral or Mixed bias means the markets could go anywhere and often does. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 240 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
It would appear as though Unemployment Claims propped up the markets yesterday as the number came in at 281,000 versus 290,000 expected. This is always good as it seems or would appear that more people are working. The GDP numbers certainly didn't help as they did not meet expectations. Today we have Personal Income and Spending which is always Major as well as Chicago PMI that measures purchases and buying at the company level. Ironically we have a "framework" for a spending package and the Build Back Better bill, but we have no bill to speak of so the jury is still out in that regard. BTW - everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.
