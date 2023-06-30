Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 103.145.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 69.97.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 125.29.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 65 ticks Higher and trading at 4452.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1912.30. Gold is 55 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Income m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 11 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 11 AM and the ZN continued its Downward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 11 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/29/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/29/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Crude and Gold were all trading Lower and this typically represents an Up Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 270 points Higher, the S&P closed 20 points Higher but the Nasdaq dropped 1 point on the session. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets for the most part traded in that direction as teh Nasdaq was the only holdout to the Upside but it traded 1 point Lower. Once again Two out of Three isn't bad. Today given that it is the last trading day of June, 2023 it is also the last day of the calendar quarter. Now, Monday is July 3rd and the markets are open but only for an abbreviated session. The markets will close at 1 PM EST on Monday, Tuesday is the Fourth of July so the next full trading day will be Wednesday, July 5th. We will be back on Wednesday, July 5th as we don't cover abbreviated trading sessions. Have a Safe and Happy Holiday!