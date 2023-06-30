USD: Sep '23 is Up at 103.145.
Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 69.97.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 125.29.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 65 ticks Higher and trading at 4452.00.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1912.30. Gold is 55 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core PCE Price Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Income m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Spending m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.
-
Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 11 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 11 AM and the ZN continued its Downward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 11 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/29/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/29/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Crude and Gold were all trading Lower and this typically represents an Up Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 270 points Higher, the S&P closed 20 points Higher but the Nasdaq dropped 1 point on the session. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets for the most part traded in that direction as teh Nasdaq was the only holdout to the Upside but it traded 1 point Lower. Once again Two out of Three isn't bad. Today given that it is the last trading day of June, 2023 it is also the last day of the calendar quarter. Now, Monday is July 3rd and the markets are open but only for an abbreviated session. The markets will close at 1 PM EST on Monday, Tuesday is the Fourth of July so the next full trading day will be Wednesday, July 5th. We will be back on Wednesday, July 5th as we don't cover abbreviated trading sessions. Have a Safe and Happy Holiday!
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action. The BoE’s aggressive rate hike fueled recession fears and could act as a headwind for the GBP. The hawkish Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
US Core PCE Inflation Report: Number of Federal Reserve rate hikes remaining hangs on price pressures
The PCE Price Index is forecast to rise 4.6% on a yearly basis in May, slightly stronger than the 4.4% increase recorded in April. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to hold steady at 4.7% with a monthly increase of 0.4%.