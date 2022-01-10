Hang Seng Index technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 23640
Stop Loss: Below 22400
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Hang Seng Index chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, HK50: D1 exceeded the downtrend resistance line. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if HK50 rises above its last high: 23640. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, 2 last lower fractals, the minimum since March 2020 and the lower Bollinger line: 22400. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal minimum. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (22400) without activating the order (23640), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of indices - Hang Seng Index
The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose above forecasts in December. Will the НК50 quotes continue to rise?
Caixin PMI in December 2021 peaked since June at 50.9 points. Caixin China Services Purchasing Managers Index in December also exceeded forecasts and reached 53.1 points. Note that over 12 months, the Hang Seng stock index fell by almost 17%. It lags behind the Japanese Nikkei (+ 6.3%), Korean KOSPI (0%) and the American (+ 25.3%). Important economic data for December is due out this week in China: inflation, New Yuan Loans and trade balance. They are able to influence the dynamics of the NK50.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.