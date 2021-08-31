Hang Seng breaks above a downside line

The Hong Kong’s Hang Seng cash index edged north during the Asian trading Tuesday, breaking above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of June 28th. In our view, this has dismissed the bearish case, but it has not yet confirmed a bullish reversal. Therefore, for now, we will stay neutral.
We believe that a bullish reversal will be confirmed upon a break above 25950, the high of August 25th. This will confirm a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour chart and may pave the way towards the 26435 zone, marked by the high of August 16th, or the 26765/26900 territory, defined by the high of August 11th and the inside swing low of July 21st. If neither area is able to halt the advance, then we could experience extensions towards the 27770 hurdle, marked as a resistance by the high of July 16th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded back above 50, but just turned down, while the MACD lies slightly above both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators suggest that the momentum has turned positive, but the downtick of the RSI make us a bit cautious and enhances our choice to wait for a move above 25950 before we get confident on more advances.
On the downside, a dip below 24635 is the move that would make us assess whether the bears have gained the upper hand again. This would confirm a forthcoming lower low on both the 4-hour and daily chart and may open the path towards the 24000 zone, marked by the lows of October 15th and 30th. If that area does not hold either, then the fall could extend to the 23310 territory, marked by the low of September 30th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1820, at the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.