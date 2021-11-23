The battle on the oil field is getting heated as Joe Biden is expected to start releasing the strategic oil reserves as soon as today, to tame the upside pressure in oil prices, which also boost inflation and leaves the Federal Reserve (Fed) with a decision that it doesn’t want to make: hike rates. And Biden is not playing alone; the world’s biggest oil eaters, like Japan, India, South Korea and even China consider making similar statements in the coming days. So, this is a war declaration to OPEC+ which refused to answer Biden’s call to increase supply to cool down the rally in oil prices over the past months. As a result, the US will help itself, and release 35 million barrels over time to help easing the energy crisis.
US crude eased to $75 a dollar following the US announcement. The selloff was moderated as most of the information was already priced in. But the downside pressure may continue depending on what’s coming next.
OPEC thinks that the US move is unjustified by the current market conditions – which is of course nothing but a bad faith, but the cartel will likely scrap its plans to pump 400’000 barrel of additional daily supply when it meets next Thursday. Until then, we will probably see the oil traders’ heart pounding between larger strategic supply from the biggest oil consumers and prospects of lower OPEC supply. Therefore, there is little chance we see oil breaking important price levels. On the downside, the $74 pb level should act like a solid support, while offers should come in play into the $80 psychological level.
It is also important to note that the rising Covid cases is also weighing on demand prospects for the winter, as the lockdown measures and travel restrictions are being brought back on the table.
In other and much-awaited news, the new Fed Chair is, drum roll, Jerome Powell! The weeks of wait is now over, and Jerome Powell will be keeping the helm of the Fed and Brainard will be the Vice-Chair.
But in reality, we all know it doesn’t matter, as the Fed has no alternative regarding the direction it will take in the months ahead: the rising inflation won’t temper itself in the environment of zero rates and loose monetary policy, so an eventually faster QE taper and higher rates are on the menu of 2022.
The S&P500 and Nasdaq hit a fresh record before closing the session in the negative. Investors loved the idea of keeping the Republican Powell at the head of the Fed instead of bringing in his Democrat alternative Brainard. But the US 2-year yield jumped to 0.60% on rising prospects of an upcoming rate hike in the US. The fed funds futures now price in the first-rate hike in June this year, and the pricing is quite modest because if the inflation keeps accelerating at the current speed, the expectation of the first rate hike could be brough earlier to as soon as February next year. This means, there is still room for a further hawkish pricing in the market, which would push the short-term yields, and the US dollar higher across the board.
Gold dropped near $50 per ounce yesterday on the back of the jump in the short-term US yields and is now back around the $1800 level. Now, because the north is the only possible direction for the US yields, gold will likely remain under the pressure of rising yields, and the US dollar may again be a better safe haven if we say any selloff across the equities as well.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 2021 low above 1.1200 on higher yields, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD remains vulnerable around the 2021 low above 1.1200 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks firmer yields as Biden’s nomination for Fed officials propel rate hike bets. Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain cautious amid Fed’s tapering bets, looming covid and Brexit concerns. Focus shifts to the UK and US Markit PMIs.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined, with eyes on Fed and yields
The precious metal is attempting a bounce above the $1,800 mark amid a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. A corrective upside in gold price cannot be ruled out ahead of Wednesday’s US data dump and FOMC minutes.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed inflows of $154 million last week amid the recent price correction. Bitcoin price fell 12% over the week but did not impact the positive investor sentiment.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.