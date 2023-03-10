The Gulf countries (GCC) – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – are experiencing an economic boom. The discipline of the cartel of oil-producing countries and international geopolitical tensions are keeping oil and gas prices high and feed into the fiscal and external accounts of countries still highly dependent on oil revenues. Contrary to previous periods of economic upturn, it seems that most governments are maintaining a degree of fiscal discipline, which, over the medium term, should reduce vulnerability to variations in oil revenues. In the longer term, climate change and the associated energy transition pose an existential challenge for these hydrocarbon-based economies. While production conditions are initially conducive to maintaining oil revenues, the prospects outlined by alternatives to hydrocarbons remain very uncertain for the time being.
For around a decade, Gulf countries (GCC) have faced two major issues: firstly, upheavals in the oil market from 2014, with painful macroeconomic consequences; and secondly, increased awareness of the consequences of climate change. The latter tends to accelerate the energy transition, a source of major upheaval for these structurally hydrocarbon-dependent economies. These two constraints have prompted governments to take action in two areas: accelerating economic reforms in order to reduce dependence on oil; and preparing for the post-oil scenario through efforts to transform economies.
Economic upturn
Since 2021, the upturn in oil prices has been a supporting factor for business and has significantly improved macroeconomic indicators in the Gulf. Nonetheless, this improvement follows five difficult years during which imbalances have intensified and growth has remained below other emerging countries.
Lower growth than other emerging economies until 2020
Gulf economies experienced a significant slowdown between 2016 and 2020 due to the consequences of lower oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic. On the oil market, the development of shale oil has enabled the United States to regain a major place in the global oil market (becoming the world’s leading producer from 2017). This has led Gulf producers to strengthen the influence of the OPEC cartel by extending it to other producing countries (mainly Russia) and to reduce their production of oil in order to support prices. In addition, the 2020 global economic recession significantly reduced energy demand and forced producers to curtail production.
Therefore, in the Gulf, crude oil production reduced by 10% between 2016 and 2020. Over this period, oil GDP (on average around 37% of total GDP during this period, including some refined products derived from oil) fell by 1.1%, while it had increased by 4.3% over the previous five years. At the same time, the fall in prices led to a 45% decline in cumulative oil export revenues between the periods 2011-15 and 2016-20.
Against this unfavourable backdrop, the Gulf economies recorded lower growth than all of the emerging and developing countries (EDCs). According to the IMF, EDCs grew by an average of 4.4% between 2016 and 2019, compared with 1.3% for the Gulf countries, and 1.6% if only non-oil GDP is taken into account. Not surprisingly, this underperformance underlines the continued link between oil revenues and economic activity in the Gulf. In 2020, despite the relatively limited role of services in GDP creation, the recession was more pronounced in the Gulf than for all emerging countries (-4.6%, including -4.3% for non-oil GDP, compared to -1.9% for GDP in the EDCs). The reduction in the number of expatriate workers in the context of the pandemic may have been a factor in speeding up the recession.
Moderate economic recovery
With the global economic recovery starting in 2021, the oil market has become much more favourable to producing countries. Against this backdrop, oil production from the enlarged OPEC+ cartel started to rise again from mid-2021, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which have the main unused production capacities that can be mobilised in the short term. Nonetheless, the Gulf economies are still far removed from the economic recovery seen in the rest of the world. While recovery was 6.8% on average for EDCs, it was only 2% on average in the Gulf (4% for non-oil sectors). It was only in 2022 that growth exceeded that of other emerging countries (6% in the Gulf compared to 3.8% for EDCs), mainly as a result of the increase in oil production.
Over the past decade, despite significant investment in infrastructure (in particular linked to 'Vision 2030' programmes) and some progress in economic diversification, there has been little change in the dependence on oil, which constitutes a barrier to growth. The relatively moderate non-hydrocarbon GDP growth can be explained to some extent by the continuing difficulties in the property sector (which, having been an economic driver in the Gulf in the decade 2000-10, has suffered from excess supply for many years), and a less pro-cyclical fiscal policy for a number of years.
