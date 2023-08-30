Share:

MARKETS

US equities are higher again on Wednesday following a handful of data releases this morning suggesting that the US is continuing to edge its way towards a soft landing.

As summer gradually draws to a close and we approach the latter part of August, we find ourselves amid a crucial juncture marked by the influx of significant end-of-month and start-of-month data releases. Market sentiments display a positive response to the early innings of the data dump, which encompasses a downward adjustment to the second-quarter GDP (as per the second reading) and promising developments in the labour market. These emerging trends hold the potential to foster favourable conditions for inflation dynamics and, notably, contribute to the feasibility of an economic soft landing.

The revised second-quarter real GDP growth has landed at an annualized rate of +2.1%, falling below initial expectations. This adjustment can be attributed to diminished inventory and net trade contributions. It's worth noting that despite this downward shift, the makeup of the report portrays a more robust picture. The primary drivers of the downward revision are inventory and business investment components. However, the brighter side is that personal consumption received an upward revision, increasing by 0.1 percentage points to a +1.7% contribution. Indeed, it is a favourable cocktail mix for markets.

ADP's economists have projected that private sector employment experienced a rise of 177,000 jobs in August. This figure falls short by 18,000 jobs in comparison to consensus expectations. The August ADP report aligns with the recent trend of reduced momentum seen in other alternative indicators for employment. It's important to mention that ADP's estimation follows a notably weaker-than-anticipated JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) job openings report released just yesterday. Taken together, this week’s stage-setting preliminary jobs have investors leaning toward a softer-than-expected Farm Payrolls Print Friday.

Since softer employment metrics are one of the most critical inputs for inflation normalization, it has led to a significant shift in the near-term outlook for US interest rates and ignited a rally in stocks and other high-risk assets.

Shifting our attention to the financial markets, yields on 10-year US Treasuries have experienced a slight decline, settling at approximately 4.10%. This movement can be attributed to the current data releases. Notably, this decrease in rates seems to be lending support to Tech stocks on the trading front today. Moreover, a resurgence of pro-cyclical sentiment is evident, reminiscent of the sentiment witnessed earlier in the month. This resurgence is manifesting as increased trading activity in Energy, industrial, and financial sectors, all showing positive gains today.

Beyond the Fed narrative, long-term investors were already looking through market concentration risk last week. Navida and other mega-cap tech heavyweights were riding fresh profit and longer-term growth tailwinds that have cut short any underperformance — particularly in adaptive Generative AI sectors. This 2023 S&P 500 twist may continue to support the mega-cap tech constituents that hold sway on the US Benchmark and the supporting cast of characters on the NASDAQ. The story's moral is never to waste an economic data miss when tech stocks are involved. Especially when markets are in “bad news is good mode.”

CHINA

There remains an undercurrent of optimism regarding additional policy measures anticipated for China.

Nevertheless, tenacious economic apprehensions concerning China persist. The current perspective on China's growth trajectory has become increasingly fixated on the pivotal policy choices that Chinese authorities must navigate.

Despite coat-tailing the positive read-through from the "top-heavy” US equity market, China continues to cast a long shadow over local ASEAN markets. If a more comprehensive economic policy is not unleashed, it won't be long before traders price the unfavourable consequence of China falling below the targeted 5% growth for the year.