Global developments
Overall risk sentiment is positive. Price action across assets has been largely sideways heading into the Fed policy tomorrow. US yields have eased. Long-term inflation expectations have dropped with 5y inflation expectation after 5 years at 2.15% (It had recently seen highs around 2.5%). Crude prices have inched higher as the OPEC+ has delivered only about half the agreed hike in output. US equities hit fresh record highs on earnings optimism. The focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy today. How the RBA reacts to the recent breach of its 3y yield target of 0.1% will be interesting to see.
Domestic developments
The GST collections in October were a healthy Rs 1.3 lakh crs. The October preliminary trade deficit came in at USD 19.9bn against USD 22.6bn in September (Exports at USD 35.5bn and imports at USD 55.4bn). A spike in coal imports, likely on preemptive purchases to ensure energy security most likely contributed to the above-average deficit for the second straight month.
Equities
Equities bounced back smartly yesterday with Nifty ending 1.5% higher at 17929. The Dow touched the 36000 mark for the first time in trade yesterday. The S&P 500 ended at a fresh record high. HangSeng is trading higher while other Asian equities are flat.
Bonds and Rates
Domestic Bonds and Rates ended flat yesterday with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.38%. 1y OIS is hovering around the 4.30% mark. It's likely to be a sideways session for bonds today.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a narrow 74.82-75.04 range yesterday. Near forwards are extremely elevated with November end trading at 0.9p per day (~4.4%). This is due to IPO funding pressure. Elevated carry is limiting upside in USD/INR. While several high Beta emerging market currencies (ZAR, BRL, MXN) are getting hammered, the Rupee is relatively stable. 3m Atmf vols are at 4.87% while 1y forward yield is at 4.74%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.15 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
