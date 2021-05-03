The US Dollar has strengthened across the board. The overall risk sentiment has dampened a bit. The key data/events to look forward to this week would be the Scottish election, BoE policy, and US April jobs report.
April GST collection came in at a record Rs 1.41 lakh crs, the seventh consecutive print of over 1 lakh crs. Preliminary April trade deficit data came in at USD 15.24bn and the core sector expanded 6.8% in March over a year ago, the highest print in 32 months. All above domestic data seems to suggest the economy was seeing a sharp rebound heading into the second wave of the pandemic. Weaker than expected show by the BJP in the state elections, particularly in Bengal could dent the sentiment towards INR assets.
The Dow had ended with a cut of 0.5%. Asian equities too are trading with cuts of 0.5-1%. We could see the domestic bonds trade with a positive bias after a good response to Friday's auction, softening of US yields, and Crude prices. Near month forwards had got paid as cash spot had spiked on Friday. We could see the near-month forwards cool off this week.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.80-75.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
