Forget the reflation trade, the risk rally is back and investors rush to the Nasdaq stocks at the dip following a 11% plunge over the past month.

Tesla jumped 20% following more than 35% nosedive since its January all-time-high. At this point, Tesla is as volatile as Bitcoin, and this is partly what short-term risk traders love about Tesla: the potential of a two-digit jump or fall within a session.

The risk rally benefited to GameStop as well, which saw its share price doubled on a solid risk appetite. The foundation of the rally has been thrown since two weeks, but the rising risk appetite made it easier to convince risk-avid investors that Ryan Cohen is shaking up the company’s operations in a way to lead the company to success. And he’s got the great day-trader wind behind his back to make the GameStop story a success.

For those who feel the urge to jump on the back of a bull, it looks like the second wave of bullish speculation has clearly kicked off and could have a potential to beat the first-wave high near $350 per share. But given the massive volatility in this stock, the risk is huge as the rally in the GME stock price is boosted by expectations of future growth, and is not based on concrete results for now. Therefore, gains remain on a slippery floor and the chances are we see a sizeable downside correction in the GME stock price when the second bull-run is over. But in the long run, I start believing that GME can actually be a success story, because the restructuring of the business is happening in the right direction. Going online is the unquestionable step for a retail shop, especially for a game shop. And what GameStop achieved with the short-squeeze frenzy is investor visibility. The fact that everyone knows GameStop is certainly a game-changer for the company. Therefore, GME could add a good spice to a tech portfolio at a reasonable price. The reasonable price could be somewhere near $80-100 per share.

Another Reddit wallstreetbets darling AMC Entertainment is due to announce its Q4 earnings today. The earnings expectations were not only negative, but missed the expectations by printing an even more negative performance over the past two quarters as the lockdown measures due to the pandemic took a heavy toll on AMC’s business. Therefore, the Q4 earnings may not brilliant either with the expectation of a $3.61 loss per share amid a 89% dive in revenues.

AMC shares rallied at the beginning of the week after Wedbush doubled its target price on the company pointing that enough cash has been raised to help the business survive until the end of the lockdown measures, then business could be back to its normal pace. Yet the doubled target price reaches $5 a share, the half of the actual stock price. Therefore, taken out of the context, Wedbush’s doubled target price is positive, but even the doubled target price remains halfway below where we are right now.

Fundamentally, even though we can argue that there are only good days ahead of the entertainment businesses, the stock price of AMC Entertainments is probably too high at the moment that a match between the share price and the improvement of the underlying business and revenues would happen only near a lower stock price, unless the theatre business explodes with the end of the pandemic. The end of lockdown measures can only give a sigh of breath to AMC, but given the recent shake in the AMCs stock prise and the artificial positive skew we have right now, there should be a sizeable downside correction in AMC Entertainment share price before a more sustainable rise can kick off. This being said, it won’t be a piece of cake for AMC to get back to its glorious days even with the end of pandemic, to days where its stock price used to flirt with the $35 level, because the way we entertain ourselves has been changing, shifting toward more individual and online platforms. The pandemic sure accelerated this trend and it’s hard to swim against the tide. Therefore, what separates GameStop from AMC Entertainment is the future growth potential. GameStop has a solid growth potential for sure, but the same is not true for AMC Entertainment.

On the data dock today, the US inflation data will be an important input for trader mood for the second part of this week, especially given that investors lack a clear direction since the beginning of this week, rushing in and out of tech stocks.

High volatility is not good no matter the direction. Therefore, the inflation read could inspire the reflation traders to move away from the growth stocks yet again. Therefore, the downside risks prevail for risk assets; the storm hasn’t passed just yet.

The inflation in the US is expected to have accelerated to 1.7% in February from 1.4% printed a month earlier. Earlier data related to household income and spending, and retail sales point at improved money circulation since the beginning of this year as the stimulus checks found their destination. Higher inflation is, or would be the economy’s natural response to the latest stimulus measures. Hence a strong figure will only confirm the rising inflation expectations whereas a soft figure will left investors scratching their heads about where the money gets stuck. As such, a softer than expected inflation figure could revive fears that an abnormal build in household savings also carries the risk of a quick spending in the future and won’t necessarily give a piece of mind to the market in terms of future inflation expectations.