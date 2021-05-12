Economic recovery optimism is overshadowing concerns of runaway inflation and helping European stocks pare some of the deep losses from the previous session.

Stocks tanked on Tuesday, experiencing the worst one-day sell-off so far this year as inflation fears got the better of the market. The sheer prospect of US inflation rising too quickly, prompting the Fed to step in and tighten policy, saw investors whip risk off the table around the world. The Fed implementing measures to tighten monetary policy could slow the growth outlook, unnerving the investors.

Today's German inflation numbers have helped to calm fears ahead of the US consumer price index inflation data later today, coming in line with expectations. Even French inflation data was slightly short of forecasts.

The FTSE is outperforming its European peers as GDP data points to an economic turnaround. The British economy contracted -1.5% in the first three months of the year - better than the -1.7% forecast - as the economy battled lockdown restrictions and Brexit.

Delving deeper into the numbers, the monthly GDP for March showed a stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy as businesses prepared for the easing of lockdown restrictions and the opening of the economy. The March GDP MoM rose by 2.1%, ahead of the 1.3% forecast and well up from February's 0.4%.

March's economic expansion was the fastest pace seen since August 2020 and serves as solid evidence that UK economic recovery is moving in the right direction.

Looking ahead, US futures are trading lower for a third straight session as investors await today's US CPI data. The equity market just can't shake off these inflation jitters, which sent stocks to close firmly in the red again on Tuesday.

US CPI is expected to come in at 3.6% year-on-year in April, up from 2.6% in March. A higher-than-forecast read could prompt bets that the Fed will move sooner to tighten policy pulling stocks, particularly tech stocks, sharply lower.

US dollar shows few signs of inflation fears

The US dollar is edging higher, although it remains near recent lows ahead of the inflation release. While the equity markets have been showing signs of stress and are fretting over the Fed's move to tighten policy, these fears are not being played out in the FX markets, with the US dollar hovering around two-month lows.

Fed speakers are remaining cool, which is keeping the US dollar calm even as high levels of volatility have been seen in the equity markets. Over the last few months, the Fed has reiterated many times that it needs to see a stronger recovery, particularly in the labour market, before it moves on policy.

The pound is showing resilience, holding USD1.4150 following stronger-than-forecast GDP data. Last weekend's local election results were supportive of political stability, which boosted the pound earlier this week.

Oil extends gains on improving demand outlook

Oil is bounding higher, extending gains for a fourth straight day, supported by OPEC's upgraded demand outlook and as we await further news on the Colonial Pipeline disruption. The pipeline was aiming to have output level back to normal by the end of the week. However, there is a sense it is taking longer to ramp up than anticipated, with gasoline shortages being reported along the East Coast.

OPEC's latest demand outlook continues to point to a strong recovery in global demand in 2021. Strong economic growth in China and the US is expected to drive demand higher, overshadowing the Covid crisis in India, the world's third-largest importer of oil.

API data revealed another draw on US crude stockpiles, this time by 2.5 million barrels, just slightly shy of expectations. This came after an eight million barrel draw the week before. Attention will turn to today's EIA data for confirmation of the fall in inventories.

Gold awaits CPI to gauge Fed's next move

Gold is slipping lower after a solid run-up over the fortnight. The precious metal has gained more than 3.5% so far in May, supported by a weaker US dollar, disastrous US jobs data and the market taking the Fed at its word. The Fed has offered continual reassurance that it's not looking to tighter policy sooner than anticipated and that the US economy was still in need of support. The huge miss on the US non-farm payroll validated the Fed's stance.

Today the US dollar has strengthened slightly, which is dragging on US-dollar-denominated gold. All eyes will be on today's inflation data in order to gauge where the Fed could go from here. A higher-than-expected reading could see bets rise that the Fed will consider tightening monetary policy earlier than anticipated, which could drag non-yielding gold back towards USD1800.