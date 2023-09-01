Share:

Outlook: Payrolls is still the biggest star in the sky but won’t change the new mood—that the economy is cooling down and the Fed will pause in Sept and maybe even get a soft landing.

Poppycock. Yesterday’s PCE info was notable mostly for showing consumer spending went wild. As noted above, what was that about consumer sentiment flailing? In reference to the gloomy Conference Board and its forecast of recession this year. Also, Atlanta Fed Pres Bostic said the latest numbers support the case for an extended pause in interest rates. Hmm.

The FX market did not agree. Even if the numbers are tiny (headline PCE at 3.3% from 3% and core at 4.2% from 4.1%), the FX market jumped to the conclusion that even if there is a pause in Sept, the Fed will almost certainly hike again this year. And we already have some commentators saying core is so sticky it won’t move down for Aug or Sept, and that means the Fed really is going to hike again this year. The CME FedWatch tool at 8 pm last evening had futures showing a 34.1% probability of one hike by December and that’s down from 39.9% only the day before.

Reuters reports “Some loosening of the super-tight labor market and ebbing of brisk wage growth is seen by many as a critical condition to stay the Federal Reserve's hand in tightening one more time this year. Going into Friday's report, futures markets remain split and stand 50-50 on the chances of another hike by November.” By 8 am today, the CME shows that probability of one more hike at 35.9%, up from 34.1% twelve hours earlier. We don’t know why Reuters keeps saying 50-50.

Confusing? You bet.

It doesn’t help that the Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q3 was revised to 5.6%, from 5.9% on August 24. This is a far cry from recession and does imply that wild consumer spending will hold up inflation in the coming months. We get another Atlanta Fed estimate today after payrolls.

Going into payrolls, the estimates are not exactly reassuring of resilience. Last time we had 187,000 jobs created when 200,000 was forecast. Trading Economics reports that “reading is also below the average monthly gain of 312K over the prior 12 months but remains about twice the 70K-100K needed per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.” We might consider that the high number from previous 12 months still included recovery from the pandemic, although that is getting stretched pretty thin.

Before getting to the clue in that last sentence, the consensus forecast for today is 170,000, but Trading Economics’ own forecast is for 180,000. Now to the clue: if we need only 100,000 new jobs to keep up with population growth, does that not suggest that job creation over 100,000 is pro-growth economically and carrying consumer spending with it like the tide? In other words, the market is going to interpret payrolls however it likes, but as a practical matter, the Fed knows this and while it prefers a lowish number that suggests a slowdown, it’s going to pause and hike or not pause and not hike depending on inflation, not the factor two factors back (job creation and wage gains).

Bottom line, it’s not the payrolls. It’s the inflation. Job creation may suggest upcoming changes in consumer spending and inflation, but it can also mean more tech and less steel pounding, more healthcare, more teaching, and other structural and seasonal stuff. At a guess, the Fed doesn’t really give a fig about payrolls. It says it cares about the unemployment rate and wants unemployment higher as a signal of a slowdown that means rate hikes are working, but again, this is second and third-hand indication. The first indicator for inflation is inflation. Deducing upcoming inflation from payrolls is not totally silly, but not definitive, either.

Even the unemployment rate is suspicious. This time it’s supposed to remain at the same 3.5%, while the Fed is imagined to want a level as high as 5%. But as we have to say time and time again, the unemployment rate is one of the worst numbers of all the inadequates. For one thing, companies hire people off the books. The gray market is vast, perhaps as high as 10% of GDP and employing hundreds of thousands of workers. Does the guy who cuts your grass or the lady who dusts your living room report to the state and Feds? Of course not. Then there is the demographic puzzle of the Baby Boomers still working (while youngsters play video games in the basement) and the gig economy, which supposedly entails proper reporting but almost certainly does not.

Let’s say we accept falling jobs, unrealistic as that may be. Can you have robust growth and falling jobs at the same time? Yes, if you also have rising productivity. Frankly, we don’t see rising productivity in the data, but then, it’s highly likely it’s lousy data because a crude calculation (output divided by hours worked). If the hours worked is vastly underestimated, the whole thing is shot.

Look at the 5-year chart of payrolls. Does that tell you anything about inflation or interest rates? Me neither.

The irrelevance of payrolls is not going to stop folks who want to trade the news. We always advise against it, if only because the crazies can all too easily spike it over your stop/target and your order will not get filled. This has to happen to you a time or two before you learn not to trade payrolls. Sure, you can gain perhaps 20 points if you have nimble fingers, but the risk of losing 40 or 60 is 50-50.

Forecast: Growth, especially in the US, is not faltering as the multiple rate hikes would have suggested. This implies the burst of inflation really was due mostly to Covid-era supply chain problems and healthy businesses can easily absorb the extra interest payments. The IMF makes the critical point that new supply shocks are possible and that is a key reason to expect interest rates to remain high for "quite some time" and maybe never returning to "low for long.”

In the near-term—after the US holiday on Monday—we expect the dollar recovery to resume. The correction on Tuesday lasted only the customary three days despite having some meaningful chart indications that suggested a bigger and longer move.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!