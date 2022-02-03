US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.175.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 86.90.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 155.25.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 200 ticks Lower and trading at 4527.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1803.60. Gold is 67 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts are out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Prelim Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/02/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/02/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and some of the Treasury Notes were trading Lower yesterday morning and that typically represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as Dow closed Higher by 224 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well yesterday was Groundhog Day (who forecasted six more weeks of winter) but apparently that didn't derail the markets at all. Even with not too stellar ADP Employment numbers the markets advanced. We suggest an Upside Day based purely on Market Correlation principles. We could have suggested a Neutral bias but what caught our eye was the 2,5- and 10-year notes which were all pointed lower yesterday morning. This plus the USD traded Lower as well. Today we have much more in the way of economic news that may shape the markets. Unemployment Claims, Factory Orders etc. are all major and proven market movers. Will this propel the markets Higher? As in all things, only time will tell.