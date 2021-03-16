After Monday’s losses Europe has recovered, reviving the global recovery story. Meanwhile, Greggs has rallied once again following more good numbers and hopes of a sales revival.

European stocks turn around from yesterday’s drop.

Dollar rally picks up again.

Greggs’ shares hit one-year high.

European markets have shaken off their torpor from yesterday and have pushed higher, joining in the global rally. The prospect of yet another big stimulus programme in the US, this time targeted at the nation’s infrastructure, has provided equities with another reason to move higher, as the Dow sets its sights on 33,000 and the S&P 500 girds itself for a rally to 4000. Expectations of a strong global rebound from the volatility and economic crisis of the past year are high, which helps to explain the shift into cyclicals that continues to dominate over the once all-powerful tech sector, but pre-game nerves ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow are still lingering to an extent. Markets remain quiet overall, exemplified by the drop back in the Vix, with investors now adjusted it seems to higher bond yields even as they continue to debate how central banks will react. Meanwhile the prospects of an ebullient US economic recovery have bolstered the dollar once again, which has continued its 2021 move higher and seems to have revived the post-2011 upward move, something that has gone on in the background despite the seemingly-universal calls for the death of the greenback and its replacement by the euro, bitcoin or whatever seems to be in vogue from one month to the next.

Greggs is a UK stock that seems to do well regardless of the gyrations between growth and value shares. Having reclaimed its 2020 losses the group is poised to renew its longer-term ascent, with the end of lockdowns and at least a partial return to shops and offices giving hope that the worst is behind us and that the desire for a decent pastie will cause sales to rise as surely as if they had been baked in a Greggs’ oven.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 32,904, down 49 points from Monday’s close.