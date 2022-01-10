Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar dropped nearly a full cent from 0.7270 on open last week following rising concerns of inflation in the United States. Fuelling further falls were the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve raised the expectation that interest rates will need to be raised earlier than expected to compact rising inflation fears. Weekly lows were seen on Friday morning at 0.7129 before the AUD/USD recovered 0.29% higher on the day. The ASX 200 rallied 1.29% to recover some of the losses felt mid-week. The Greenback was sold off following the latest Non-Farm Payrolls figure, disappointing markets as 199,000 jobs were added to the market against the consensus of 400,000. The Australian dollar closed the week at 0.7180. The Australian dollar opens this morning at 0.7175 ahead of the release of MI Inflation Gauge and building approvals for the month. We expect support levels to hold onto moves approaching 0.7140 while any upward push will likely meet resistance at the 72 US cent handle.
Key Movers
The headline act on Friday was the Non-Farm Payrolls print which fell short of expectations on Friday. 199,000 jobs were added to the market in December, and the unemployment rate improved to 3.9%. With the US Jobless rate at below historical averages, there are expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to begin hiking interest rates in March. The latest CME Fedwatch numbers show a 70% chance of an interest rate increase at the March Fed meeting, up from 50% on the 31st of December. The US Dollar Index (DXY) finished 0.52% lower to 95.73. Elsewhere all G-10 currencies advanced against the Greenback, Cable up 0.41% to 1.3585 and the Euro 0.58% higher to 1.1360. This week looks firmly centred at inflation figures due for release in the United States, currently running at 6.8% p/a and could increase to over 7% on an annualised basis. Both retail sales and PPI numbers are also due for release this week in what is shaping to be a busy docket in North America.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7140 – 0.7200 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6300 – 0.6350 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8750 – 1.9100 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0550 – 1.0650 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9020 – 0.9100 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit post-pandemic high, as ECB’s Schnabel, Lane raise concerns over energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes
GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.
Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week
Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.