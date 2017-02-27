Greenback weakens as markets await Trumps address to Congress

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7630 – 0.7730

The Australian dollar enjoyed a quiet start to the week maintaining a tight 30 point range throughout trade on Monday. With little macroeconomic data on hand the AUD again tested resistance approaching 0.77 U.S cents before edging lower into the Northern Hemisphere session. Markets were steady as investors square positions ahead of what should be a busy week headlined by commentary for U.S President Donald Trump and fourth quarter GDP numbers. Should Trump proffer a deeper insight into his plans for tax reform and fiscal stimulus there is scope to suggest a short term USD rally could follow, however comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin suggest the effects of reform will not be felt until the latter half of the year with a real term impact on growth delayed into 2018. Such an outlook may not fit with the markets expectations for rapid growth assistance and leaves the door open to bolder AUD upside and a push on 0.80. Attentions now turn to New Home sales and Private Sector Credit for macroeconomic direction through Tuesday.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7130 – 0.7250

The New Zealand dollar consolidated its position above 0.72 U.S cents, trading sideways in a tight twenty-point range in domestic trading on Monday. Visitor arrivals were positive for the month of January, boosted by annual Chinese New year holidays. Main movements overnight were US dollar weakness due to a combination of disappointing core durable goods orders and home sales in the United States. The Kiwi hit an overnight high of 0.7227 against the greenback before pairing all gains to open at 0.7192 this morning. Investors look to Trade balance figures where it is possible figures could return to surplus for the month of January.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6150 – 1.6350

The Great British Pound is weaker today when valued against its US counterpart falling to an overnight low of 1.2431 a two-week low as Brexit fears return. The pound was the main mover overnight following reports that Prime Minister Theresa May could agree to a new Scottish independence vote, but on the condition, it is held after the UK leaves the EU. All attentions now turn to today’s GFK Consumer Confidence Survey which is expected to have fallen in the month of February by 6 against the previous months print in January -5. The GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.2442. We now expect support to hold on moves approaching 1.2390 while any upward push will likely meet resistance around 1.2520.

USD, EUR, JPY

The Euro weakened on concerns about upcoming political events, with polls showing independent candidate Macron leads over the Republican Fillon and shortens the gap against the National Front Leader Marine Le Pen. Many believe if Le Pen does win, she could lead France out of the Eurozone, EUR/USD retracted from 1.0630 to 1.0580. A mixed bag of macroeconomic data out of the US saw the Japanese Yen appreciate against the Greenback touching 112.74, as strong US Durable Goods climbed 1.8% in January and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index rose from 22.1 in January to 24.5 in February, however, Pending new home sales fell unexpectedly in January by 2.8%. With Trump’s first major policy address to Congress today markets will keenly watch for further clues on his key policy agenda, such as tax reforms and infrastructure spending.