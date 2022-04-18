EUR/USD is still looking rather weak. On Monday 18 April, the major currency pair is trading at 1.0799, but investors aren’t too active due to the Easter holidays in the Catholic countries.
Last Thursday, EUR/USD dropped to its 2-year lows at 1.0757 amid global risk aversion. Another factor that failed the European Currency is the ECB’s unreadiness to tighten its monetary policy. In contrast to other global central banks, the ECB is obviously losing due to its unwillingness to fight the boosting CPI using available monetary tools.
At the same time, market players are preparing for the US Fed May meeting where the regulator is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate by at least 50 basis points as a response to the inflation upsurge.
In the H4 chart, EUR/USD continues to fall towards 1.0735. Later, the market may correct to test 1.0828 from below and then form one more descending wave with the target at 1.0727. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by MACD Oscillator: its signal line is moving below 0 and may continue falling to update the lows.
As we can see in the H1 chart, after completing the correction at 1.0828, EUR/USD is expected to resume falling towards 1.0736 and then start a new correction to return to 1.0828. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.0727. From the technical point of view, this idea is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator: after reaching 20, its signal line may resume moving towards 50 and then start a new decline to return to 20.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0800 as US stocks trade mixed
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered above 1.0800 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes starting the day mixed, however, the pair seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index clings to small gains above 100.50.
GBP/USD erases part of daily losses, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped toward 1.3000 earlier in the day. With the market mood remaining cautious in the second half of the day, however, the dollar holds its ground and the pair stays in the red below 1.3050.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields turn south
Gold extended its daily rally and came within a touching distance of $2,000 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south after climbing to fresh multi-year highs earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Three oversold cryptos that could double your portfolio
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.