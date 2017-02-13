Greenback edges higher on expectations of tax reform

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7580 - 0.7680

The Australian Dollar retreated yesterday as the U.S dollar continued to benefit from US President Donald Trump and his remarks on tax reforms. The AUD/USD pair moved from 0.7684 to 0.7630 and opens this morning at 0.7645 as investors are expecting Trump will implement cuts for businesses and individuals. Markets have calmed and seem to be more at ease with Trump and what his administration will deliver which is benefiting the Greenback. Domestically NAB business confidence is due to be released today and with a strong rebound in December, the survey will be looked for clues on if this has been maintained.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7140 - 0.7240

The New Zealand dollar continued its downward trend after last week’s RBNZ decision to keep interest rates on hold. Despite trying to push through the 0.72 handle late in local trading, it was bullish buying on US Dollars hitting three week highs, pushing the Kiwi lower, finding eventual support at 0.7160 in early morning trading. A lack of movement and data early on this week could soon be forgotten as a number of key releases offshore are likely to dominant headlines. Locally we look to the Food Price index which forms a major part of inflationary data. Decembers reading (-0.8%) was disappointing with a bounce potential for January. We eagerly await Chinese inflationary figures released in the Asian session today along with the Fed Chair Janet Yellen meeting the new congress, giving her semi-annual testimony early tomorrow morning. The Kiwi opens at 0.7175 this morning against the greenback and is steady against the Aussie 0.9380.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6250 - 1.6450

The Great British Pound edged marginally higher through trade on Monday pushing through and holding onto gains above 1.25. Continued support following last week’s stronger than expected Manufacturing and Trade data saw investors ride the cable rally while the Sterling/Euro cross touched two week highs. With near term support for the pound gathering momentum markets will be closely attuned to any indicators suggesting the economy is beginning to weaken following last June’s Brexit vote. The British economy has been surprisingly resolute in the face of an expected reduction and retraction of economic activity capping losses and fuelling short term relief rallies. Attentions today turn to yearly CPI numbers as key indicator in determining support and resistance. A break above 1.2575/80 could signal a stronger advance toward 1.3640 and 1.27.

USD, EUR, JPY

The U.S dollar edged higher through trade on Monday advancing against a group of key currency counterparts on renewed hopes tax reform will drive domestic growth prospects. As uncertainty surrounding the Trump administrations protectionist trade policies, aggressive immigration stance and nationalist diplomatic approach escalate the U.S dollar has suffered heavy selling pressure. However promises of wide reaching tax reform across both businesses and individuals are seen as a beacon of hope for markets and a signal Trump is moving toward growth focused policies. Advancing through 114 JPY the USD touched intraday highs at 114.15 before moving marginally lower while the Euro plunged half a cent moving back through 1.06 to touch intraday lows at 1.0593. Attentions today remain with political reforms while production price inflation and commentary from Fed Chair Janet Yellen drive macroeconomic direction into Wednesday’s all important CPI prints.