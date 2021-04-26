Limiting global warming will require huge investments, which will partly have to come from the public sector. This could lead to a crowding-out effect. Higher public borrowing requirements could push up interest rates and weigh on private investments. In the near term, such a risk seems remote. On the contrary, there could be a crowding-in effect with a reduction in climate-related risk and positive second-round effects from green public investments stimulating private investments. To reduce the risk that financial markets would exclusively focus on the impact on public indebtedness, governments should communicate clearly on the nature of their investments, insisting that they should have a return which is a multiple of the borrowing cost.
Limiting global warming and, more broadly, making production and spending more environmentally sustainable will require huge investments.
The European Commission considers that for the EU to reach the climate and energy targets by 2030, it will require additional investments of EUR 260 billion a year over the coming decade1, or 1.5% of GDP (in 2018 prices). The effort will have to come both from the private sector (EUR 160 billion) – businesses as well as households – and the public sector (EUR 100 billion) (see Chart). For the latter, this means more pressure on government finances, which raises the question whether a massive green public investment programme might cause a crowding-out effect.
Higher borrowing requirements could exert upward pressure on interest rates2 thereby weighing on private sector investments. In the near term, such a risk seems remote. GDP growth should accelerate in the second half of the year and boost the willingness of companies to invest. This should outweigh the headwind coming from somewhat higher interest rates. In addition, ongoing ECB asset purchases would also limit the likelihood of a significant increase in bond yields. There is actually a lot of merit in the counterargument that higher public investments in climate change and energy transition could trigger a crowding-in effect, whereby private investments are stimulated3. This could result from a reduction in climate-related risk – which makes companies more confident when doing long-horizon planning – or, importantly, from positive second-round effects from green public investments. They enable companies to step up their R&D spending, which is instrumental in becoming more innovative and competitive. This in turn would stimulate employment, corporate investment and hence GDP growth. This corresponds to the philosophy underpinning Next Generation EU. Still, the question remains whether, in the medium run, a backlash could occur. In many countries, public finances have seen a huge deterioration following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The structural reduction of public deficits will need to be a gradual process, in order not to nip the recovery in the bud. When adding to this the necessity of important green investments, there is even a risk that public sector indebtedness would continue to increase. Eventually, this could lead to a repricing of sovereign risk and hence higher bond yields.
Such a possibility should not stop governments from making the necessary investments. Not doing enough collectively would imply a certainty of negative economic consequences further down the road. In debt sustainability terminology4, g would decline and this could actually increase via a sovereign risk premium effect.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?