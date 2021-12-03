2021 is setting new records where it comes to the issuance of sustainable bonds by financial institutions. Regulatory developments remain a key driver to this growth. The climate delegated act published in June provided issuers and investors with clarity on the first technical screening criteria accompanying the EU taxonomy regulation. Besides, the publication of the draft regulation on European green bonds in July made the ideas of the European Commission on the voluntary standard for high quality green bonds more concrete. The green bond standard will in our view become the most important standard for investors buying green bonds. The regulation will likely guide issuer and investor preference towards EU green bonds with maturities not stretching much beyond eight years. As covered bank bonds typically have a longer maturity focus than non-covered bank bonds, we may particularly see this segment save the shorter maturity buckets for green issuance.

Green supply booms as regulators fill in some blanks

The issuance of sustainable bonds by companies in the financial sector has gained pace rapidly this year. When zooming in on bank bond products alone, we find that 17% of the covered bond print from January to September was issued in sustainable format. This share rises to 26% for bail-in senior unsecured instruments, while 34% of the preferred senior unsecured issuance had a dedicated sustainable use of proceeds during the first nine months of this year. Bank T2 issuance was even comprised for 37% of sustainable supply.

Fig 1 Financials sustainable bond issuance by bond type

EUR sustainable bonds issued by the financial sector (size ≥€250m) Source: ING

With an aggregate of €50bn by the end of September, sustainable bank bond supply is already running over €20bn ahead of the full year print in 2020. Green issuance is comfortably taking the lead again this year, making up 72% of the total sustainable bank bond print, versus 68% last year. In our view, the final clarity gained in June this year on the technical screening criteria for the EU taxonomy’s climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation objectives has removed an important ‘wait and see’ obstacle to green issuance.1 These technical screening criteria and the related do no significant harm considerations do give issuers definite guidance to what extent the activities financed by their green bonds can in fact be advertised as environmentally sustainable per 1 January 2022.

Covered and non-covered EUR sustainable bonds issued by banks (size ≥€250m) Source: ING

Furthermore, on 6 July 2021 the European Commission published its draft proposals on European green bonds, giving issuers insight in the criteria they would have to meet to be able to use the voluntary designation “EU green bond” (EuGB). While the EU green bond regulation still has to be approved by the European Parliament and Council, some green bond issuers may already make a start in considering the criteria proposed.

The European green bonds regulation has three overarching objectives:

Improve the ability of investors to identify and trust high quality green bonds.

Facilitate the issuance of high quality green bonds by clarifying definitions of green economic activities and reducing reputational risk for issuers in transitional sectors.

Standardise the practice of external review and improve the trust in external reviewers by introducing a voluntary registration and supervisory regime.

Issuers willing to use the European green bond standard (EuGBS) designation need to meet at least (1) the bond related requirements and (2) the transparency and external review requirements set by the draft legislation (see Appendices 1 and 2). Compliance with the taxonomy regulation and its delegated acts is the most important bond regulated requirement, forming a further incentive for issuers to ensure full taxonomy alignment of their green bonds. This, however, will continue to come with challenges.

