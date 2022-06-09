Asia Market Update: CN trade data beat ests; Gov’t bond yields generally rise ahead of the ECB decision; China inflation data is due on Friday.

General trend

- USD/JPY pared gain.

- Japan’s Money Supply continues to slow despite the BOJ’s easy policy.

- Commodity currencies again lag, AUD declines amid some concerns about the RBA’s policy tightening.

- Will the RBA start cutting rates in 2023?

- Parts of Shanghai to conduct mass virus testing over the weekend.

- Intel to pause certain hiring.

- (US) Freeport LNG: Texas Liquefaction facility to be shut for at least 3 weeks following fire [co. is said to provide ~20% of the US' LNG processing].

- Oil companies trade generally higher.

- Equity markets trade generally lower after the declines on Wall St.

- Hang Seng erased early gains.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly lower.

- Australian Financials continue to lag amid the RBA concerns.

- Nikkei 225 rebounded from the opening decline.

- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.

- Taiwan Semi may issue monthly sales this week.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Bilibili, NIO, Signet Jewelers, Vince Holding.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) CBA (Largest Australian Bank) expects the Reserve Bank of Austra (RBA) to cut interest rates in 2023.

- (AU) Australia Energy Market Operator will now have the power to reserve gas, follows crisis talks between state and territory ministers - AU press.

- CWN.AU New South Wales Gaming and Liquor Authority approves Blackstone acquisition of company.

- (NZ) New Zealand May ANZ Truckometer Heavy M/M: -1.7% v +2.3% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2025 and 2032 bonds.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.

- (JP) Japan May M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.6%e; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.2% prior.

- (JP) Japan May Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.4% prior.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥840.8B v -¥1.14T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥122.2B v ¥0.9B prior.

- (JP) Japan and US Said to plan 2+2 talks on July 29th - Press.

- (JP) IMF Japan Mission Chief Salgado: Yen recent depreciation as reflecting fundamentals, such as expectations on future US-Japan monetary policies.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.3%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov Park Jong-seok: More attention needed toward inflation pressure from weaker Won currency (KRW); interest rate changes by 25bps seen as appropriate for now - comments to reporters.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Will announce Govt economic policy direction in the next week; Will make all out efforts to stabilize prices.

- (KR) South Korea FTC to fine 15 shipping cos. a total of KRW80B, relates to collusion regarding freight rates.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%.

- (CN) China May Trade balance: $78.8B V $57.7BE.

- (CN) China property market has not bottomed out 'yet' - China Press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6811 v 6.6634 prior.

- (CN) FT comments on the sudden suspension of cash withdrawals seen on Apr 18th at 4 lenders in Henan (China).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China President Xi has inspected grain production during visit to Sichuan - Chinese press.

- (CN) US Commerce Dept accused 3 US companies [Quicksilver Manufacturing, Rapid Cut and US Prototype] of sending blueprints and technical drawings for satellite and rocket technology to China - SCMP.

- (CN) Shanghai District Minhang to conduct mass testing on June 11th.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Impossible to reopen the border with China in the short term.

North America

- (US) Military aircraft crashes in southern California near Naval Air Facility El Centro; May have been carrying nuclear material at the time of the crash - local news.

- (US) Follow Up: Freeport LNG: Texas Liquefaction facility to be shut for at least 3 weeks following fire.

Europe

- (UK) May RICS House Price Balance: 73% v 76%e.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite -1% ; Kospi -0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.5%.

- EUR 1.0733-1.0709 ; JPY 134.55-133.82 ; AUD 0.7203-0.7160 ;NZD 0.6459-0.6432.

- Gold flat at $1,856/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $122.34/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.4260/lb.