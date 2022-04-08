The ECB Governing Council meets next week. At the March meeting, a decision on the end of securities purchases, depending on the inflation outlook, was announced for the June meeting. Further, the ECB has made it clear that the first interest rate hike will only be discussed after the end of securities purchases. Therefore there will also be no decisions regarding the interest rate path at next week's meeting. The market will mainly wait for signals on how the situation is assessed, but should be largely disappointed.

Recent speeches by high-ranking ECB representatives, as well as the accounts of the last meeting, reveal a clear split within the board. This is nothing new. But the split may have come to a head, because so have developments during the last few weeks. The inflation rate for March turned out to be very high and probably exceeded the expectations of the Governing Council. Inflationary pressures are likely to continue. At the same time, however, the risks to the economy have increased due to further sanctions by the West against Russia, persistently high energy prices and sharply higher yields on the bond market. Added to this is the continuing uncertainty about the effects of the supply bottlenecks that are still to come. Only the economic data for the coming months will clarify the situation. We will then see how resilient the Eurozone economy is. The risks of at least a temporary slowdown are considerable.

Where there is likely to be agreement within the ECB Governing Council is that the normalization of monetary policy has begun and is to be continued. The ECB speaks of normalizing monetary policy to signal that it does not intend to raise interest rates to a restrictive level, but only to withdraw support. The disagreement is over the pace of normalization. The crucial question is what will remain of the current crisis in the medium term. Will the economy weaken to an extent that delays the recovery path for the coming years, or will the recent surge in inflation trigger a sustained inflationary trend? For both scenarios, the data situation is currently still thin. The last few weeks have not solved the ECB’s dilemma, but rather exacerbated it. Thus, next week's meeting will bring no decisions and President Lagarde will remain very vague in the press conference, which is likely to best reflect the mood within the Governing Council as a whole. Where we still see the best possibility for unity is in assessing the sharp rise in bond market yields over the last few weeks. This represents an additional burden on the economy and should probably have passed too quickly for most members of the Governing Council. A verbal intervention next week is therefore possible.

We assume that a decision will be taken in June to phase out securities purchases in the third quarter. But then the ECB will take its time and only decide to raise the deposit rate by 0.25% in December.

